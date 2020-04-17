Wisconsin's bipartisan detente in fighting coronavirus ends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin's tenuous bipartisan detente in fighting the coronavirus pandemic broke down this week with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' decision to extend a stay-at-home order through Memorial Day, a divide likely to result in lawsuits that may determine who has the power to say when the state can start to reopen.

"We're angry, we're frustrated and we're trying to push back in every way that we can so we can succeed," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said on WISN-AM on Friday. Vos said his goal was to have a legal strategy in place for next week, but he doesn't want to file a lawsuit that could lose and result in giving Evers more power.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, at Evers' direction, issued an order on Thursday extending the stay-at-home order from April 24 until May 26, closing schools for the academic year and most nonessential businesses. The extension gives Wisconsin the latest stay-at-home order date in the Midwest and one of the latest in the country.

The order came on the same day that President Donald Trump outlined steps for states seeing a steady decline in cases to start to reopen. Evers stood by his decision Friday.

