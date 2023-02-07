Wisconsinites with felony convictions would be required to pay off fines, restitution and court costs before their voting rights are restored under a Republican proposal released Tuesday.
The draft bill, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto, follows a similar effort in Florida that increased the number of conditions people with felony convictions must meet to be able to vote.
Critics likened the Florida constitutional amendment to a poll tax, saying it would keep impoverished people from being able to vote. But a federal appeals court upheld the change, with a judge saying it "promotes full rehabilitation of returning citizens and ensures full satisfaction of the punishment imposed for the crimes by which felons forfeited the right to vote."
The draft bill authors, Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, and Sen. Duey Strobel, R-Saukville, called the Wisconsin propoal an effort to ensure justice is served and that people with felonies pay off their debts to society, especially to their victims.
"The rule of law and second chances are not mutually exclusive," they said in a memo to their fellow legislators. "When citizens break the law, they forfeit some of their rights, including the right to vote. That right should be restored, but only when all debts to society are paid."
In response to the bill, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said, “Any proposal that would further disenfranchise voters is not the path we should be taking.”
Evers' spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under state law, people with felony convictions or those convicted of treason or bribery can't vote unless their right to vote is restored through a pardon or the conclusion of their term of imprisonment, including parole, extended supervision or probation for the crime leading to their conviction.
The bill would increase the threshold to regain the right to vote, requiring those people with convictions to pay off financial obligations imposed as part of their sentence, including fines, court costs and fees, surcharges and restitution. Additionally, they would have to complete any community service a court ordered in connection to their crime.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.