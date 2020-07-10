Wisconsin youth prisons see general improvement during COVID-19 pandemic

The report comes as lawmakers have essentially stalled on a plan to close down the youth prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller, regional facilities that could better meet the needs of youths. The monitor’s report underscored the progress that can be made when the number of youth inmates at a facility is reduced.

“Having fewer youth and keeping them together with consistent and individualized staffing can reduce incidents and benefit youth and staff alike,” Abreu said.

Looming deadline

But closing the prison down and replacing it almost certainly won’t happen by the 2021 deadline, if at all, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic occupying lawmakers’ time. Lawmakers have provided some funding for counties to build replacement facilities, but lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget committee declined to fund replacement facilities that would be run by the state.

Due to the pandemic, youths were able to make video calls on Zoom with their families. Since late March, 94 youths participated in 384 video calls on Zoom with their families, something many youths enjoyed since visitation stopped and their families were far away.

“I’ve been locked up 19 months and haven’t seen my family since then because they live in Texas, but Zoom let me get a visit,” one youth said about a Zoom call with family.

