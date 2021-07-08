Wisconsin would receive $65 million in proposed settlement with OxyContin manufacturer

Wisconsin would receive around $65 million as part of a proposed $4.3 billion settlement agreement that Attorney General Josh Kaul and officials in 14 other states have reached with the Sackler family and their company, opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, for prevention and recovery efforts.

The proposed agreement, still subject to a bankruptcy court's approval, would also require the company to be wound down or sold by 2024 and for the Sackler family's foundations to be handed over to an independent trustee to be used to address the opioid epidemic.

The $65 million that would be directed to Wisconsin if the proposed deal is approved represents about 1.76% of the funds available to the states for distribution from the bankruptcy proceeding. Under the agreement, the Sacklers would pay out the $4.3 billion over the next nine years.

Thousands of individual victims would also be paid as part of the bankruptcy process.

The Sacklers who also be permanently banned from the opioid business and would relinquish control of family foundations holding $175 million in assets to the trustees of a foundation dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.