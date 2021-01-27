Wisconsin would join minority of states with no mask mandate

“In that video Robin said always wear a mask,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who appears in the video with Vos. “That’s a good suggestion. Robin was right, we always should. ... I would say walk the walk, don’t just talk the talk.”

Most Republicans in the Legislature do not wear masks when the Senate and Assembly are in session. Some who do still remove their masks when they speak on the microphone.

State Sen. Rob Cowles, of Green Bay, was one of two Republicans who voted against repealing the mandate in the Senate. He said that while businesses may continue to require masks to be worn, individuals should mask up voluntarily.

“We can control COVID-19 by just caring about the health and well-being of our families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and fellow community members,” he said.

Supporters of the mask mandate worry that removing it will create confusion, put more people at risk of catching the virus and send the wrong message to the public about the importance of wearing masks.

Republican opponents of the order argue the issue is about Evers and his powers as governor, not public health. Evers could always come to the Legislature and ask for an extension of his health order that would allow for the mask mandate to stand, they argue.