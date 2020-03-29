Wisconsin workers, small businesses, eye COVID-19 stimulus to get through hard times

Like many workers who are suddenly out of a job, Amy Moreland is facing hard times. The 38-year-old bartender has been laid off since bars and restaurants were ordered to close on St. Patrick's Day, and before that she was laid up with an illness that felt a lot like the coronavirus that has put her and many more out of work. With a shortage of tests, her doctor asked her to self-quarantine.

“I haven't really been able to work or do anything for almost a month,” she said.

She’s making rent on her apartment with unemployment benefits and partial payments from her employer, One Barrel Brewing Co. on the near east side, which is paying her 10 hours a week for two weeks. She's also applied for food stamps.

She’s holding out hopes that the COVID-19 stimulus bill, dubbed the CARES Act, signed into law Friday, will keep her financial boat afloat. But she’s unsure what she might get out of it.

Moreland is an events coordinator and bartender at One Barrel. She makes a better hourly wage than most bartenders because of her extra duties, but tips are her bread and butter.