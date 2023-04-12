The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board is expected to vote in October on the state's wolf management plan, DNR secretary Adam Payne said Wednesday.

The DNR in November released its first new wolf management plan in more than 20 years, which recommends against establishing a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas.

Officials recommend the DNR, with the help of an advisory committee, monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow.

Payne said during the board's Wednesday meeting the agency will conduct an internal review of the thousands of public comments received on the proposed plan and the finalized proposal will come back to the board in October. If approved, the board could begin the rulemaking process as early as December.

The DNR on Friday released about 3,500 comments related to the wolf management plan that ranged from advocating wiping the animal off the face of the earth to asking that wolves be fully protected. The submissions came from the public from both inside and outside the state, and from the state’s Native American tribes, state lawmakers, county and town boards, hunting organizations, scientists and even a group of 9- and 10-year-old junior Girl Scout members.

A survey released in September estimated the statewide wolf population at 970, but a 1999 plan called for capping the population at 350 wolves, a number used by hunters to justify a season on the animals. The new plan strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. DNR officials wrote that their approach is more flexible without a hard population goal.

The DNR now is reviewing the comments and will use them to consider revisions to the proposed Wolf Management Plan.

