Wisconsin wants ruling ordering voter purge put on hold

The legal maneuvering over a court-ordered purge of up to 209,000 registered voters in Wisconsin took another twist Wednesday, with the state Department of Justice asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to put the original ruling on hold by Friday or direct a lower appeals court to consider doing so.

The increasingly convoluted legal battle that’s being carried out in both state and federal courts is being closely watched because of Wisconsin’s position as a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and both sides are preparing for another close race.

Conservative legal group alleges Elections Commission in contempt of court The commission's members have tried but failed to give approval of a voter purge.

A judge last month sided with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) in ruling that the bipartisan state Elections Commission broke the law when it did not deactivate any voter flagged as potentially having moved who did not respond within 30 days to an October 2019 mailing.

The commission wanted to wait until after the November presidential election before it removed anyone because of inaccuracies in a previous round of data identifying voters who may have moved.

