Wisconsin voucher schools win lawsuit over virtual learning

The Department of Public Instruction said Wednesday it will change its policy and allow private schools to count online classes toward instructional time, just as public schools can do, after a judge ruled that treating them differently was unconstitutional.

The ruling Tuesday by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren was a win for School Choice Wisconsin Action, a group that includes private schools in the state's voucher program and advocates for them.

The lawsuit filed last year alleged that DPI was wrong to allow public schools, but not voucher schools, to count online learning hours toward the minimum number of instructional hours required each year.

In an email sent in February 2019 to attorneys for voucher schools, the department's attorney said state law would have to be changed to give the department the authority to count online classes at voucher schools.

But after the judge's ruling, the education department said in a statement it would be changing its policy.

"Prior to this lawsuit, the (education department) believed the law did not authorize choice schools to utilize virtual instruction," the agency said in a statement. "Now that the court has determined it does, we will comply with the ruling."

