Wisconsin voters see economy through political lens in polarized era

While supporters like Rice are immovable, others have had enough. President Barack Obama won here in 2012, but voters flipped to Trump four years later, and Trump cannot afford much erosion in a state that he won by only 22,000 votes out of more than 2.8 million.

Biden holds a slight lead over Trump in the latest Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin voters. Trump's disapproval rating has risen to 54% from 49% at the start the year. But 52% of Wisconsin voters applaud Trump on the economy, while 56% dislike his handling of the pandemic.

Even Rice concedes that the economy is not just an argument for Trump — it's also an argument against him. His 20-year-old daughter, Cassidy, tells him so. She is studying public health at George Washington University and will cast her first presidential vote for Biden.

"The fact that there was a pandemic and the fact that it had those consequences on the economy should be an eye opener, like, hey, maybe we're not doing this correctly," she said.

What the mind believes

Trump won the presidency by wringing tens of thousands of votes out of small towns and medium-size cities across Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.