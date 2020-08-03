Wisconsin voters not required to wear masks at the polls, but strongly encouraged to do so

In light of Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order requiring individuals wear face coverings, Wisconsin elections officials are advising local clerks that donning a mask isn’t a pre-requisite for voters looking to cast a ballot.
Although members of the state’s Elections Commission Thursday recommended voters wear face coverings, they noted Evers' mandate doesn’t apply to them — although poll workers and election observers are required to put on masks.
Members voted 6-0 to clarify guidance from the body's staff that was sent to local election officials across the state in the hours after Evers announced his directive, which takes effect Saturday.
Prior to approval, Commissioner Dean Knudson, a Republican appointee, expressed concern that without clear direction from the body, individuals who choose not to wear a mask may be challenged when they should instead “be just left alone about it.”
“What my fear is if we aren’t very, very clear that the governor’s mandate does not apply at the polling place to voters that you’re going to have voters that are harassing other individuals who are there trying to exercise their franchise,” he said.
Meanwhile, fellow Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell repeatedly stressed the need to specify election observers wear masks, noting the guidance particularly needs to go out to all the political parties who send officials to polling sites on Election Day to observe proceedings.
In addition to those provisions, members opted to clarify that while voters can be asked to remove their face coverings to verify they resemble their photo ID, most voters likely won’t have to do so.
Such a practice appears to be explicitly allowed under one provision of Evers’ order, which notes exceptions to the order include instances where it’s “necessary to confirm the individual's identity, including when entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution.”
Chair Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, noted it was important that not all voters be asked to remove their face coverings in order to protect poll workers.
“There are a lot of people who are very vulnerable right now, rightfully so, and I don’t want the staff and the clerks and the people at the tables having to have every Tom, Dick and Harry whipping their masks off and breaking all over them if they can tell with their mask on that this is still the same person,” she said.
Locally, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl emphasized that wearing a mask isn’t a voter eligibility requirement, adding workers are unable to “stop someone for voting on the basis that they are not wearing a mask.”
She added the city plans to make some masks available for voters “but we have no way to predict how many voters there will be at the polls on Election Day, let alone how many people might not have a mask.”
Evers’ chief legal counsel echoed a similar sentient when asked at a Thursday news conference how the order applies to polling sites.
“People have a constitutional right to vote and we encourage everybody to wear masks,” Ryan Nilsestuen said. “It’s not up to clerks to enforce this order; clerks’ jobs are to make sure that every vote is counted.”
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.