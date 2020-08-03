Wisconsin voters not required to wear masks at the polls, but strongly encouraged to do so

Meanwhile, fellow Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell repeatedly stressed the need to specify election observers wear masks, noting the guidance particularly needs to go out to all the political parties who send officials to polling sites on Election Day to observe proceedings.

In addition to those provisions, members opted to clarify that while voters can be asked to remove their face coverings to verify they resemble their photo ID, most voters likely won’t have to do so.

Such a practice appears to be explicitly allowed under one provision of Evers’ order, which notes exceptions to the order include instances where it’s “necessary to confirm the individual's identity, including when entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution.”

Chair Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, noted it was important that not all voters be asked to remove their face coverings in order to protect poll workers.