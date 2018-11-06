Try 1 month for 99¢

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s election. Results listed are for contested races only. (i) denotes incumbent. 

STATE SENATE

District 1

67 of 106 precincts..........63%

Andre Jacque, GOP 33,270..........54%

Caleb Frostman, Dem (i) 28,095..........46%

District 5

88 of 93 precincts..........95%

Dale Kooyenga, GOP 39,804..........52%

Julie Henszey, Dem 36,368..........48%

District 7

67 of 67 precincts..........100%

x-Chris Larson, Dem (i) 47,394..........64%

Red Arnold, GOP 26,312..........36%

District 9

40 of 86 precincts..........47%

Devin LeMahieu, GOP (i) 23,475..........61%

Kyle Whelton, Dem 14,749..........39%

District 13

89 of 97 precincts..........92%

x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP (i) 44,893..........59%

Michelle Zahn, Dem 30,629..........41%

District 17

106 of 201 precincts..........53%

Howard Marklein, GOP (i) 18,926..........54%

Kriss Marion, Dem 16,243..........46%

District 19

53 of 87 precincts..........61%

Roger Roth, GOP (i) 40,950..........54%

Lee Snodgrass, Dem 34,675..........46%

District 21

57 of 62 precincts..........92%

x-Van Wanggaard, GOP (i) 42,765..........58%

Lori Hawkins, Dem 31,266..........42%

District 23

113 of 159 precincts..........71%

Kathy Bernier, GOP 29,033..........61%

Chris Kapsner, Dem 18,565..........39%

District 25

149 of 205 precincts..........73%

Janet Bewley, Dem (i) 30,186..........53%

James Bolen, GOP 26,853..........47%

District 27

85 of 121 precincts..........70%

x-Jon Erpenbach, Dem (i) 48,944..........67%

Casey Helbach, GOP 24,035..........33%

District 29

106 of 173 precincts..........61%

x-Jerry Petrowski, GOP (i) 34,242..........67%

Richard Pulcher, Dem 16,777..........33%

District 31

124 of 185 precincts..........67%

Jeff Smith, Dem 29,407..........54%

Mel Pittman, GOP 23,929..........44%

Aaron Camacho, Grn 1,207..........2%

STATE ASSEMBLY

District 1

39 of 41 precincts..........95%

x-Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 20,452..........68%

Roberta Thelen, Ind 9,507..........32%

District 2

20 of 30 precincts..........67%

Shae Sortwell, GOP 11,111..........54%

Mark Grams, Dem 7,679..........38%

Jeff Dahlke, Ind 1,101..........5%

Kevin Bauer, Lib 575..........3%

District 3

13 of 35 precincts..........37%

Ron Tusler, GOP (i) 8,829..........58%

Scott Gavin, Dem 6,297..........42%

District 4

12 of 22 precincts..........55%

David Steffen, GOP (i) 8,905..........55%

Terry Lee, Dem 7,175..........45%

District 5

12 of 23 precincts..........52%

x-Jim Steineke, GOP (i) 12,960..........63%

Matt Lederer, Dem 7,719..........37%

District 6

41 of 47 precincts..........87%

x-Gary Tauchen, GOP (i) 13,779..........61%

Richard Sarnwick, Dem 7,311..........32%

Mike Hammond, Lib 1,433..........6%

District 7

32 of 32 precincts..........100%

x-Daniel Riemer, Dem (i) 13,593..........79%

Matthew Bughman, Lib 3,666..........21%

District 8

27 of 27 precincts..........100%

x-JoCasta Zamarripa, Dem (i) 6,069..........81%

Angel Sanchez, GOP 1,385..........19%

District 13

30 of 30 precincts..........100%

Rob Hutton, GOP (i) 16,485..........52%

Dennis McBride, Dem 15,422..........48%

District 14

35 of 35 precincts..........100%

Matt Adamczyk, GOP 15,906..........49%

Robyn Vining, Dem 15,624..........48%

Rick Braun, Lib 673..........2%

Steven Shevey, Ind 387..........1%

District 15

27 of 27 precincts..........100%

x-Joe Sanfelippo, GOP (i) 14,560..........56%

Lillian Cheesman, Dem 11,460..........44%

District 21

12 of 12 precincts..........100%

x-Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 14,229..........55%

Gabriel Gomez, Dem 11,768..........45%

District 22

32 of 33 precincts..........97%

x-Janel Brandtjen, GOP (i) 21,781..........67%

Aaron Matteson, Dem 10,521..........33%

District 23

32 of 32 precincts..........100%

Jim Ott, GOP (i) 19,470..........51%

Liz Sumner, Dem 18,386..........49%

District 24

24 of 24 precincts..........100%

x-Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 17,649..........54%

Emily Siegrist, Dem 15,244..........46%

District 25

17 of 29 precincts..........59%

x-Paul Tittl, GOP (i) 7,517..........64%

Jennifer Estrada, Dem 4,308..........36%

District 26

27 of 28 precincts..........96%

x-Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 13,274..........58%

Rebecca Clarke, Dem 9,651..........42%

District 27

27 of 29 precincts..........93%

x-Tyler Vorpagel, GOP (i) 15,913..........60%

Nanette Bulebosh, Dem 10,817..........40%

District 28

44 of 45 precincts..........98%

x-Gae Magnafici, GOP 13,661..........59%

Kim Butler, Dem 9,393..........41%

District 29

31 of 36 precincts..........86%

x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP (i) 10,390..........58%

John Calabrese, Dem 6,951..........39%

Brian Corriea, Lib 458..........3%

District 30

20 of 20 precincts..........100%

x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 15,242..........54%

Barry Hammarback, Dem 13,012..........46%

District 31

35 of 36 precincts..........97%

x-Amy Loudenbeck, GOP (i) 15,299..........58%

Brittany Keyes, Dem 11,305..........42%

District 32

22 of 22 precincts..........100%

x-Tyler August, GOP (i) 14,813..........59%

Katherine Gaulke, Dem 10,182..........41%

District 33

23 of 23 precincts..........100%

x-Cody Horlacher, GOP (i) 16,681..........63%

Brandon White, Dem 9,611..........37%

District 34

46 of 53 precincts..........87%

x-Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 17,347..........63%

Chris Meier, Dem 10,174..........37%

District 35

58 of 70 precincts..........83%

x-Mary Felzkowski, GOP (i) 13,232..........63%

Mark Martello, Dem 7,875..........37%

District 36

55 of 59 precincts..........93%

x-Jeffrey Mursau, GOP (i) 15,078..........66%

Tim Comer, Dem 7,636..........34%

District 38

30 of 30 precincts..........100%

x-Barbara Dittrich, GOP 18,019..........58%

Melissa Winker, Dem 13,272..........42%

District 39

39 of 39 precincts..........100%

x-Mark Born, GOP (i) 15,940..........63%

Elisha Barudin, Dem 9,210..........37%

District 40

45 of 47 precincts..........96%

x-Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 14,938..........64%

Erin Tracy, Dem 8,520..........36%

District 41

41 of 50 precincts..........82%

x-Joan Ballweg, GOP (i) 10,023..........62%

Frank Buress, Dem 6,256..........38%

District 42

51 of 55 precincts..........93%

Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 14,327..........58%

Ann Groves Lloyd, Dem 10,516..........42%

District 43

38 of 38 precincts..........100%

x-Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 16,240..........61%

Gabriel Szerlong, GOP 10,288..........39%

District 45

37 of 38 precincts..........97%

x-Mark Spreitzer, Dem (i) 14,124..........80%

Reese Wood, Lib 3,484..........20%

District 49

51 of 69 precincts..........74%

x-Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 7,546..........60%

Mike Mooney, Dem 4,962..........40%

District 50

58 of 70 precincts..........83%

Tony Kurtz, GOP 11,572..........56%

Art Shrader, Dem 8,681..........42%

James Krus, Ind 547..........3%

District 51

59 of 62 precincts..........95%

Todd Novak, GOP (i) 11,385..........52%

Jeff Wright, Dem 10,646..........48%

District 52

38 of 38 precincts..........100%

x-Jeremy Thiesfeldt, GOP (i) 15,164..........62%

Kevin Booth, Dem 9,427..........38%

District 53

40 of 40 precincts..........100%

x-Michael Schraa, GOP (i) 15,160..........63%

Joe Lavrenz, Dem 8,812..........37%

District 55

15 of 18 precincts..........83%

Mike Rohrkaste, GOP (i) 15,095..........55%

Dan Schierl, Dem 12,247..........45%

District 56

14 of 39 precincts..........36%

Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 16,746..........61%

Diana Lawrence, Dem 10,784..........39%

District 58

15 of 15 precincts..........100%

x-Rick Gundrum, GOP (i) 20,468..........71%

Dennis Degenhardt, Dem 8,368..........29%

District 60

35 of 35 precincts..........100%

x-Robert Brooks, GOP (i) 20,701..........65%

Chris Rahlf, Dem 11,181..........35%

District 61

26 of 26 precincts..........100%

x-Samantha Kerkman, GOP (i) 16,603..........62%

Gina Walkington, Dem 10,207..........38%

District 62

19 of 19 precincts..........100%

x-Robert Wittke, GOP 16,035..........55%

John Lehman, Dem 13,161..........45%

District 63

17 of 17 precincts..........100%

x-Robin Vos, GOP (i) 16,775..........61%

Joel Jacobsen, Dem 10,705..........39%

District 64

58 of 58 precincts..........100%

x-Peter Barca, Dem (i) 16,773..........79%

Thomas Harland, CST 4,441..........21%

District 67

51 of 52 precincts..........98%

x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 15,970..........62%

Wren Keturi, Dem 9,878..........38%

District 68

43 of 46 precincts..........93%

x-Jesse James, GOP 13,453..........58%

Wendy Sue Johnson, Dem 9,879..........42%

District 70

44 of 60 precincts..........73%

x-Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 7,924..........66%

Cari Fay, Dem 4,063..........34%

WI-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 72

28 of 32 precincts..........88%

x-Scott Krug, GOP (i) 14,078..........57%

David Gorski, Dem 10,494..........43%

District 74

86 of 103 precincts..........83%

Beth Meyers, Dem (i) 12,724..........58%

Jeffrey Fahl, GOP 9,153..........42%

District 75

50 of 55 precincts..........91%

x-Romaine Quinn, GOP (i) 13,905..........62%

Ali Holzman, Dem 8,413..........38%

District 82

33 of 33 precincts..........100%

x-Ken Skowronski, GOP (i) 16,448..........68%

Jason Sellnow, Lib 7,642..........32%

District 83

20 of 21 precincts..........95%

x-Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 22,254..........70%

Jim Brownlow, Dem 9,538..........30%

District 84

38 of 38 precincts..........100%

x-Mike Kuglitsch, GOP (i) 16,235..........58%

Erica Flynn, Dem 11,579..........42%

District 85

43 of 43 precincts..........100%

x-Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 13,791..........55%

Alyson Leahy, Dem 11,148..........45%

District 86

40 of 40 precincts..........100%

x-John Spiros, GOP (i) 17,172..........60%

Nancy Stencil, Dem 10,575..........37%

Michael Tauschek, Ind 945..........3%

District 87

87 of 90 precincts..........97%

x-James Edming, GOP (i) 14,147..........68%

Elizabeth Riley, Dem 6,557..........32%

District 88

6 of 20 precincts..........30%

John Macco, GOP (i) 7,228..........55%

Tom Sieber, Dem 5,938..........45%

District 89

17 of 21 precincts..........81%

x-John Nygren, GOP (i) 12,054..........68%

Ken Holdorf, Dem 5,791..........32%

District 91

41 of 41 precincts..........100%

x-Jodi Emerson, Dem 17,510..........67%

Echo Reardon, GOP 8,798..........33%

District 92

68 of 70 precincts..........97%

x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 12,415..........55%

Rob Grover, Dem 10,142..........45%

District 93

66 of 74 precincts..........89%

x-Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 12,902..........58%

Charlie Warner, Dem 9,279..........42%

District 94

15 of 24 precincts..........63%

Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 9,529..........59%

Albert Rohland, GOP 6,547..........41%

District 96

64 of 76 precincts..........84%

Loren Oldenburg, GOP 10,009..........52%

Paul Buhr, Dem 9,308..........48%

OTHER STATE OFFICES

Secretary of State

3,483 of 3,676 precincts..........95%

x-Doug La Follette, Dem (i) 1,254,244..........52%

Jay Schroeder, GOP 1,149,381..........48%

Treasurer

3,480 of 3,676 precincts..........95%

Sarah Godlewski, Dem 1,201,430..........50%

Travis Hartwig, GOP 1,131,615..........47%

Andrew Zuelke, CST 54,455..........2%

