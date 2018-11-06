Unofficial results of Tuesday’s election. Results listed are for contested races only. (i) denotes incumbent.
STATE SENATE
District 1
67 of 106 precincts..........63%
Andre Jacque, GOP 33,270..........54%
Caleb Frostman, Dem (i) 28,095..........46%
District 5
88 of 93 precincts..........95%
Dale Kooyenga, GOP 39,804..........52%
Julie Henszey, Dem 36,368..........48%
District 7
67 of 67 precincts..........100%
x-Chris Larson, Dem (i) 47,394..........64%
Red Arnold, GOP 26,312..........36%
District 9
40 of 86 precincts..........47%
Devin LeMahieu, GOP (i) 23,475..........61%
Kyle Whelton, Dem 14,749..........39%
District 13
89 of 97 precincts..........92%
x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP (i) 44,893..........59%
Michelle Zahn, Dem 30,629..........41%
District 17
106 of 201 precincts..........53%
Howard Marklein, GOP (i) 18,926..........54%
Kriss Marion, Dem 16,243..........46%
District 19
53 of 87 precincts..........61%
Roger Roth, GOP (i) 40,950..........54%
Lee Snodgrass, Dem 34,675..........46%
District 21
57 of 62 precincts..........92%
x-Van Wanggaard, GOP (i) 42,765..........58%
Lori Hawkins, Dem 31,266..........42%
District 23
113 of 159 precincts..........71%
Kathy Bernier, GOP 29,033..........61%
Chris Kapsner, Dem 18,565..........39%
District 25
149 of 205 precincts..........73%
Janet Bewley, Dem (i) 30,186..........53%
James Bolen, GOP 26,853..........47%
District 27
85 of 121 precincts..........70%
x-Jon Erpenbach, Dem (i) 48,944..........67%
Casey Helbach, GOP 24,035..........33%
District 29
106 of 173 precincts..........61%
x-Jerry Petrowski, GOP (i) 34,242..........67%
Richard Pulcher, Dem 16,777..........33%
District 31
124 of 185 precincts..........67%
Jeff Smith, Dem 29,407..........54%
Mel Pittman, GOP 23,929..........44%
Aaron Camacho, Grn 1,207..........2%
STATE ASSEMBLY
District 1
39 of 41 precincts..........95%
x-Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 20,452..........68%
Roberta Thelen, Ind 9,507..........32%
District 2
20 of 30 precincts..........67%
Shae Sortwell, GOP 11,111..........54%
Mark Grams, Dem 7,679..........38%
Jeff Dahlke, Ind 1,101..........5%
Kevin Bauer, Lib 575..........3%
District 3
13 of 35 precincts..........37%
Ron Tusler, GOP (i) 8,829..........58%
Scott Gavin, Dem 6,297..........42%
District 4
12 of 22 precincts..........55%
David Steffen, GOP (i) 8,905..........55%
Terry Lee, Dem 7,175..........45%
District 5
12 of 23 precincts..........52%
x-Jim Steineke, GOP (i) 12,960..........63%
Matt Lederer, Dem 7,719..........37%
District 6
41 of 47 precincts..........87%
x-Gary Tauchen, GOP (i) 13,779..........61%
Richard Sarnwick, Dem 7,311..........32%
Mike Hammond, Lib 1,433..........6%
District 7
32 of 32 precincts..........100%
x-Daniel Riemer, Dem (i) 13,593..........79%
Matthew Bughman, Lib 3,666..........21%
District 8
27 of 27 precincts..........100%
x-JoCasta Zamarripa, Dem (i) 6,069..........81%
Angel Sanchez, GOP 1,385..........19%
District 13
30 of 30 precincts..........100%
Rob Hutton, GOP (i) 16,485..........52%
Dennis McBride, Dem 15,422..........48%
District 14
35 of 35 precincts..........100%
Matt Adamczyk, GOP 15,906..........49%
Robyn Vining, Dem 15,624..........48%
Rick Braun, Lib 673..........2%
Steven Shevey, Ind 387..........1%
District 15
27 of 27 precincts..........100%
x-Joe Sanfelippo, GOP (i) 14,560..........56%
Lillian Cheesman, Dem 11,460..........44%
District 21
12 of 12 precincts..........100%
x-Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 14,229..........55%
Gabriel Gomez, Dem 11,768..........45%
District 22
32 of 33 precincts..........97%
x-Janel Brandtjen, GOP (i) 21,781..........67%
Aaron Matteson, Dem 10,521..........33%
District 23
32 of 32 precincts..........100%
Jim Ott, GOP (i) 19,470..........51%
Liz Sumner, Dem 18,386..........49%
District 24
24 of 24 precincts..........100%
x-Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 17,649..........54%
Emily Siegrist, Dem 15,244..........46%
District 25
17 of 29 precincts..........59%
x-Paul Tittl, GOP (i) 7,517..........64%
Jennifer Estrada, Dem 4,308..........36%
District 26
27 of 28 precincts..........96%
x-Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 13,274..........58%
Rebecca Clarke, Dem 9,651..........42%
District 27
27 of 29 precincts..........93%
x-Tyler Vorpagel, GOP (i) 15,913..........60%
Nanette Bulebosh, Dem 10,817..........40%
District 28
44 of 45 precincts..........98%
x-Gae Magnafici, GOP 13,661..........59%
Kim Butler, Dem 9,393..........41%
District 29
31 of 36 precincts..........86%
x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP (i) 10,390..........58%
John Calabrese, Dem 6,951..........39%
Brian Corriea, Lib 458..........3%
District 30
20 of 20 precincts..........100%
x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 15,242..........54%
Barry Hammarback, Dem 13,012..........46%
District 31
35 of 36 precincts..........97%
x-Amy Loudenbeck, GOP (i) 15,299..........58%
Brittany Keyes, Dem 11,305..........42%
District 32
22 of 22 precincts..........100%
x-Tyler August, GOP (i) 14,813..........59%
Katherine Gaulke, Dem 10,182..........41%
District 33
23 of 23 precincts..........100%
x-Cody Horlacher, GOP (i) 16,681..........63%
Brandon White, Dem 9,611..........37%
District 34
46 of 53 precincts..........87%
x-Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 17,347..........63%
Chris Meier, Dem 10,174..........37%
District 35
58 of 70 precincts..........83%
x-Mary Felzkowski, GOP (i) 13,232..........63%
Mark Martello, Dem 7,875..........37%
District 36
55 of 59 precincts..........93%
x-Jeffrey Mursau, GOP (i) 15,078..........66%
Tim Comer, Dem 7,636..........34%
District 38
30 of 30 precincts..........100%
x-Barbara Dittrich, GOP 18,019..........58%
Melissa Winker, Dem 13,272..........42%
District 39
39 of 39 precincts..........100%
x-Mark Born, GOP (i) 15,940..........63%
Elisha Barudin, Dem 9,210..........37%
District 40
45 of 47 precincts..........96%
x-Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 14,938..........64%
Erin Tracy, Dem 8,520..........36%
District 41
41 of 50 precincts..........82%
x-Joan Ballweg, GOP (i) 10,023..........62%
Frank Buress, Dem 6,256..........38%
District 42
51 of 55 precincts..........93%
Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 14,327..........58%
Ann Groves Lloyd, Dem 10,516..........42%
District 43
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 16,240..........61%
Gabriel Szerlong, GOP 10,288..........39%
District 45
37 of 38 precincts..........97%
x-Mark Spreitzer, Dem (i) 14,124..........80%
Reese Wood, Lib 3,484..........20%
District 49
51 of 69 precincts..........74%
x-Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 7,546..........60%
Mike Mooney, Dem 4,962..........40%
District 50
58 of 70 precincts..........83%
Tony Kurtz, GOP 11,572..........56%
Art Shrader, Dem 8,681..........42%
James Krus, Ind 547..........3%
District 51
59 of 62 precincts..........95%
Todd Novak, GOP (i) 11,385..........52%
Jeff Wright, Dem 10,646..........48%
District 52
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Jeremy Thiesfeldt, GOP (i) 15,164..........62%
Kevin Booth, Dem 9,427..........38%
District 53
40 of 40 precincts..........100%
x-Michael Schraa, GOP (i) 15,160..........63%
Joe Lavrenz, Dem 8,812..........37%
District 55
15 of 18 precincts..........83%
Mike Rohrkaste, GOP (i) 15,095..........55%
Dan Schierl, Dem 12,247..........45%
District 56
14 of 39 precincts..........36%
Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 16,746..........61%
Diana Lawrence, Dem 10,784..........39%
District 58
15 of 15 precincts..........100%
x-Rick Gundrum, GOP (i) 20,468..........71%
Dennis Degenhardt, Dem 8,368..........29%
District 60
35 of 35 precincts..........100%
x-Robert Brooks, GOP (i) 20,701..........65%
Chris Rahlf, Dem 11,181..........35%
District 61
26 of 26 precincts..........100%
x-Samantha Kerkman, GOP (i) 16,603..........62%
Gina Walkington, Dem 10,207..........38%
District 62
19 of 19 precincts..........100%
x-Robert Wittke, GOP 16,035..........55%
John Lehman, Dem 13,161..........45%
District 63
17 of 17 precincts..........100%
x-Robin Vos, GOP (i) 16,775..........61%
Joel Jacobsen, Dem 10,705..........39%
District 64
58 of 58 precincts..........100%
x-Peter Barca, Dem (i) 16,773..........79%
Thomas Harland, CST 4,441..........21%
District 67
51 of 52 precincts..........98%
x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 15,970..........62%
Wren Keturi, Dem 9,878..........38%
District 68
43 of 46 precincts..........93%
x-Jesse James, GOP 13,453..........58%
Wendy Sue Johnson, Dem 9,879..........42%
District 70
44 of 60 precincts..........73%
x-Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 7,924..........66%
Cari Fay, Dem 4,063..........34%
WI-StHou-Contested
By The Associated Press
District 72
28 of 32 precincts..........88%
x-Scott Krug, GOP (i) 14,078..........57%
David Gorski, Dem 10,494..........43%
District 74
86 of 103 precincts..........83%
Beth Meyers, Dem (i) 12,724..........58%
Jeffrey Fahl, GOP 9,153..........42%
District 75
50 of 55 precincts..........91%
x-Romaine Quinn, GOP (i) 13,905..........62%
Ali Holzman, Dem 8,413..........38%
District 82
33 of 33 precincts..........100%
x-Ken Skowronski, GOP (i) 16,448..........68%
Jason Sellnow, Lib 7,642..........32%
District 83
20 of 21 precincts..........95%
x-Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 22,254..........70%
Jim Brownlow, Dem 9,538..........30%
District 84
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Mike Kuglitsch, GOP (i) 16,235..........58%
Erica Flynn, Dem 11,579..........42%
District 85
43 of 43 precincts..........100%
x-Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 13,791..........55%
Alyson Leahy, Dem 11,148..........45%
District 86
40 of 40 precincts..........100%
x-John Spiros, GOP (i) 17,172..........60%
Nancy Stencil, Dem 10,575..........37%
Michael Tauschek, Ind 945..........3%
District 87
87 of 90 precincts..........97%
x-James Edming, GOP (i) 14,147..........68%
Elizabeth Riley, Dem 6,557..........32%
District 88
6 of 20 precincts..........30%
John Macco, GOP (i) 7,228..........55%
Tom Sieber, Dem 5,938..........45%
District 89
17 of 21 precincts..........81%
x-John Nygren, GOP (i) 12,054..........68%
Ken Holdorf, Dem 5,791..........32%
District 91
41 of 41 precincts..........100%
x-Jodi Emerson, Dem 17,510..........67%
Echo Reardon, GOP 8,798..........33%
District 92
68 of 70 precincts..........97%
x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 12,415..........55%
Rob Grover, Dem 10,142..........45%
District 93
66 of 74 precincts..........89%
x-Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 12,902..........58%
Charlie Warner, Dem 9,279..........42%
District 94
15 of 24 precincts..........63%
Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 9,529..........59%
Albert Rohland, GOP 6,547..........41%
District 96
64 of 76 precincts..........84%
Loren Oldenburg, GOP 10,009..........52%
Paul Buhr, Dem 9,308..........48%
OTHER STATE OFFICES
Secretary of State
3,483 of 3,676 precincts..........95%
x-Doug La Follette, Dem (i) 1,254,244..........52%
Jay Schroeder, GOP 1,149,381..........48%
Treasurer
3,480 of 3,676 precincts..........95%
Sarah Godlewski, Dem 1,201,430..........50%
Travis Hartwig, GOP 1,131,615..........47%
Andrew Zuelke, CST 54,455..........2%