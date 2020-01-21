Wisconsin voter purge ruling appealed to state Supreme Court

A conservative law firm on Tuesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a lower court's order putting on hold a ruling that would have forced the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state's voter rolls.

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the state Supreme Court to overturn the state appeals court's Jan. 14 decision that placed the original ruling on hold. It also asked the high court to undo the stay of a contempt order against the state Elections Commission that the lower court had issued after the commission failed to proceed with the voter purge.

The state Supreme Court on Jan. 13 declined to take the case and bypass the state appeals court. Less than 24 hours later, the appeals court issued its orders that effectively hit the pause button on the case and halted any immediate change to the state's voter registration rolls.

But the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argued on Tuesday that the state Supreme Court should reverse the appeals court orders, arguing that the appeals court offered no rationale for its action. The three judges on the appeals court panel said they would produce a follow-up order later that explained their reasoning, but that they wanted to act quickly given the contempt order and the commission's meeting the day after the contempt order was issued.