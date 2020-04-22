Wisconsin virus order protesters vow to rally without permit

Organizers urged rally participants to be peaceful. But they are leaving it up to each participant to decide whether to follow social distancing guidelines that public health experts say are essential to stopping the spread of the virus.

"Everybody's responsible for their own health," Elmer said. "If they feel somebody else is making them uncomfortable they can move or stand by somebody else."

Elmer said she saw the event as a chance to bring people together, even though the large gathering goes against all public health guidance and the current order against gatherings because of the contagious nature of the virus.

"It's OK to be concerned about people getting sick from a virus," Elmer said. "But it's also OK for people to be concerned about how people are doing mentally, physically, emotionally. It's OK to be concerned about the effect on the economy."

Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12 and later ordered the closures of bars, restaurants and nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the disease given that there is no vaccine. To date, 242 people have died from the virus and more than 4,600 have tested positive in Wisconsin.