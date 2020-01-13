Wisconsin utility regulator Mike Huebsch to resign; opening gives Evers chance for se

Wisconsin utility regulator Mike Huebsch announced plans Monday to leave his post at the Public Service Commission in February, a year before the end of his six-year term.

Huebsch, a former Republican lawmaker, was appointed to the commission in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker. He was one of two GOP appointees on the three-member commission, which oversees the state’s electric, gas, water and telecom industries.

Huebsch announced his retirement through a PSC news release that did not mention his future plans. Huebsch did not return a call Monday from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Ellen Nowak issued statements through the PSC thanking Huebsch for his years of state service.

“I will miss his acumen and quick wit. It was a pleasure working with him, especially on complex cases,” Valcq said in a written statement. “I thank him for his decades of work on behalf of the people of our state.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Mike has been an invaluable colleague and friend. His perspectives, insight, and good humor brought a great deal to the Commission and made us better,” Nowak said.