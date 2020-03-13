You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin utilities ordered to maintain residential service during health emergency
0 comments
topical alert top story

Wisconsin utilities ordered to maintain residential service during health emergency

Wisconsin regulators have ordered the state’s utilities not to disconnect residential service during the ongoing public health emergency.

The Public Service Commission has also ordered gas, electric and water utilities to make “reasonable attempts” to reconnect service to any occupied dwellings that have been disconnected.

Wisconsin’s winter moratorium on gas and electric service disconnection, which would normally expire April 15, has been extended until the public health emergency.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to enhance the state’s response to an outbreak of the COVID-19 illness.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics