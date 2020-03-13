Wisconsin utilities ordered to maintain residential service during health emergency

Wisconsin regulators have ordered the state’s utilities not to disconnect residential service during the ongoing public health emergency.

The Public Service Commission has also ordered gas, electric and water utilities to make “reasonable attempts” to reconnect service to any occupied dwellings that have been disconnected.

Wisconsin’s winter moratorium on gas and electric service disconnection, which would normally expire April 15, has been extended until the public health emergency.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to enhance the state’s response to an outbreak of the COVID-19 illness.

