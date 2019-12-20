Wisconsin unemployment rate remains unchanged, survey still reports drop in manufacturing jobs

New data shows Wisconsin's unemployment rate remained unchanged last month at 3.3%, while seasonally adjusted employment data continues to report a decline in Wisconsin factory jobs.

Data collected in the Current Employment Statistics survey found Wisconsin manufacturers employed 6,900 fewer people in November compared with a year earlier. It was the fourth month in a row that the year-over-year decline set a new record since the Great Recession.

However, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released earlier this month showed Wisconsin manufacturing sector added more than 8,800 jobs as of mid-year compared with a year earlier, marking the third-biggest increase in factory jobs in the nation over that span.

Those numbers are based on the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which runs about six months behind the CES survey and has been referred to as the “gold standard” for tracking job creation in the state.

State economists point to the QCEW data as a sign that the state's manufacturing industry is doing better than has been reported in the CES survey — at least through June.