Wisconsin unemployment rate dropped slightly to 12% last month, remains lower than national rate

All told, Wisconsin added just shy of 75,000 total non-farm jobs and another 72,100 private sector jobs from April to May of this year, DWD reports.

"May's job numbers show a strong increase in jobs, employment, and an unemployment rate that is more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "As Wisconsin's economy continues to reopen, DWD stands ready to assist workers as they transition back to their former employer, or to new employment."

Jobs in retail and leisure and hospitality saw some of the biggest increases last month, although no industry has recovered anywhere near what they were seeing this time last year.

"As (the economy) closed down those were the industries taking the biggest hits and now that it's opening up those are the ones seeing the biggest gains," Winters said.

Also on Thursday, the U.S Department of Labor announced that roughly 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, marking the 11th straight week of decline in applications since March.