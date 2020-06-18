Wisconsin unemployment rate dropped slightly to 12% last month, remains lower than national rate

As Wisconsin employers transition back to more normal operations despite public health concerns of COVID-19, the state unemployment rate crept down 1.6 percentage points last month.
Citing U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary data, Department of Workforce Development on Thursday reported the state unemployment rate had dropped from 13.6% in April to 12% in May. The state's labor participation rate last month was 66.6%, nearly 6 points higher than the national rate of 60.8%.
“The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been severe from an economic standpoint and from a job loss standpoint. We knew this was probably going to be the case early on," DWD Chief Economist Dennis Winters said Thursday. "It’s still serious, it’s still severe, but we’re making some progress to the upside."
On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, which had ordered many businesses to close their doors or drastically limit services. Some local orders, including in Dane County, have remained in place to limit some business operations.
However, the latest jobs survey was conducted from May 11-15, so it's unclear how much impact the elimination of the stay-at-home order had on the jobs gained in the most recent report.
DWD will release local and metropolitan area unemployment data next week.
All told, Wisconsin added just shy of 75,000 total non-farm jobs and another 72,100 private sector jobs from April to May of this year, DWD reports.
"May's job numbers show a strong increase in jobs, employment, and an unemployment rate that is more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "As Wisconsin's economy continues to reopen, DWD stands ready to assist workers as they transition back to their former employer, or to new employment."
Jobs in retail and leisure and hospitality saw some of the biggest increases last month, although no industry has recovered anywhere near what they were seeing this time last year.
"As (the economy) closed down those were the industries taking the biggest hits and now that it's opening up those are the ones seeing the biggest gains," Winters said.
Also on Thursday, the U.S Department of Labor announced that roughly 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, marking the 11th straight week of decline in applications since March.
Unemployment claims in Wisconsin surged to unprecedented numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying shut down of many businesses to try to mitigate the disease's spread. DWD reported last month that the state had lost 385,900 private-sector jobs from March to April, and the unemployment rate had climbed to the highest since The Great Depression. The average number of weekly claims skyrocketed from 45,000 a week to 300,000 last month.
In April and May 2019, the state recorded its lowest unemployment rate ever at 2.8%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.