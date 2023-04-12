U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, will seek a third term in office next year as Democrats look to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate.

“I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side," Baldwin said in a Wednesday statement. "With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win."

Baldwin, 61, would be a formidable opponent for whoever runs against her in the 2024 election, though no Republicans have formally announced plans to face her next November.

Baldwin served in the state Assembly and the U.S. House before being elected to the Senate in 2012, where she was the first woman to represent Wisconsin and the first openly gay member. Baldwin's 2012 victory was over former long-time Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Baldwin easily won a second term in 2018, defeating Republican challenger Leah Vukmir by close to 10 percentage points.

No Republicans have formally announced plans to race Baldwin next year, though some individuals, including Madison business owner Eric Hovde and Franklin businessman Scott Mayer are considering joining the race.

National Republican Senate Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell issued a statement describing Baldwin as "a reliable vote for the far left, not a senator Wisconsin can count on."

Baldwin had more than $3 million in campaign funds at the end of last year, according to records with the Federal Elections Commission.

The Cook Political Report lists Baldwin's seat as one that "leans Democrat."

"Wisconsin’s working families deserve a Senator who’s going to fight for them — not shady special interests or big corporations," Baldwin tweeted. "We’ve made a lot of progress, but the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet."

This story will be updated.