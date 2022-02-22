Wisconsin tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes

The leader of a northeastern Wisconsin tribe delivered a list of grievances to lawmakers during state tribes' annual legislative address Tuesday, touching on election bills, climate change, discrimination and a lack of infrastructure.
Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, delivered the State of the Tribes speech to a joint legislative session in the state Assembly chambers.
She said democracy itself is at stake, saying the tribes have seen a force that would "shatter our nation rather than share it" and that effort very nearly succeeded. She didn't elaborate, leaving it unclear if she was referring to former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept that Joe Biden defeated him in 2020 or the Jan. 6 insurrection in the nation's capital.
Holsey criticized Republican-authored bills moving through the state Senate that would tweak Wisconsin election laws, saying they would make voting harder and rob people of their voices.
She then pivoted to climate change, praising Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for establishing a task force to address the issue. The tribes are especially worried about plans to reroute an Enbridge oil pipeline around the Bad River Band of Lake Superior's reservation, she said. A spill could pollute scores of tributaries leading to the Great Lakes, poisoning drinking water for millions of people, Holsey said.
She also called for keeping protections for wolves, calling the animal a brother. A federal judge this month restored protections for gray wolves across much of the continental United States.
Holsey went on to complain about the use of American Indian names and likenesses in sports, calling their use "dehumanizing and objectifying."
"Imagine the outcry if there was a team called the Colonizers," Holsey said.
She also called for expanded internet access throughout the state, saying she's hopeful that the federal infrastructure bill will provide funding to finally make that happen.
Changing of the guard
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tells a crowd of 300 people June 26 it was "a day of celebration." Baldwin’s 16-year long advocacy of the reclamation of a portion of property of the former Badger Ammunition Plant by the Ho-Chunk Nation culminated last year when when the land transfer was signed by President Obama in December as part of the 2014 Department of Defense legislative bill.
Robert Mann of Tomah, a former Marine and director of Ho-Chunk Heritage and Preservation, donned the tribe's traditional celebration attire June 26 for the transfer of the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant site land to the Nation.
As a soft breeze blew, thunder could be heard in the distance on the former Badger Ammunition Plant land Friday when a large crowd gathered to celebrate the transfer of 1,553 acres of the land to the Ho-Chunk Nation. Federal, state and local officials gathered with Ho-Chunk Nation officials to honor the return of the land to its original Native American inhabitants.
Changing of the guard
'A day of celebration' for Ho-chunk Nation
Honoring Ho-Chunk ancestral land
Original Badger Reuse planners
Inheriting back the land
Baldwin celebrates with Ho-Chunk Nation
'Let her heal'
Ho-Chunk reclaims its heritage
U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday dismissed all of the claims that the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans leveled against the Ho-Chunk Nation and the state of Wisconsin over the Ho-Chunk casino expansion in Wittenberg.