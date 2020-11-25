 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney leaving position after two years
Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney leaving position after two years

After two years at the helm of the state's Department of Tourism, Secretary Sara Meaney will leave her position later this month, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Meaney, who was appointed by Evers in December 2018, will take a career opportunity outside of state government, according to a statement.

Evers described Meaney as "a relentless advocate for the tourism industry even before the pandemic, but especially as it has faced unprecedented challenges this past year."

“Sara has been part of our administration from the very beginning, and we will miss her passion and enthusiasm for travel and all the great things Wisconsin has to offer visitors and folks across our state," Evers said. "I’m incredibly grateful for Sara’s support and service these past two years, and I wish her and her family all the best.”

Meaney, who was one of Evers' first appointments, was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film before joining the governor's cabinet. Despite receiving a unanimous recommendation from the Senate Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism, and Workforce Development more than a year ago, Meaney's appointment was never approved by the full Senate.

A handful of Evers' cabinet appointees — including Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim — have yet to receive a confirmation vote from the Senate.

Senate Republicans rejected Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff's appointment last November. Earlier this month, Pfaff was elected to represent the Senate's 32nd District. In September, Evers fired Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman over the department's persistent backlog of unemployment claims.

In her two years with Travel Wisconsin, Meaney led the launch of the Office of Outdoor Recreation and helped develop a strategic vision for the department, which experienced record-setting tourism spending before the pandemic hit.

A study released in October found that from 2012 to 2017, the state’s $7.8 billion outdoor recreation and manufacturing economy grew by 12% compared with 7% growth by the state’s overall economy.

However, some estimates have predicted that Wisconsin’s $22.2 billion tourism industry could lose more than $10 billion this year as the pandemic has forced many businesses to operate at reduced capacities and people have chosen to stay home. At the same time, outdoor recreation has seen increased popularity during the pandemic.

This past spring, travelwisconsin.com saw a 371% increase in searches for hikes and trails. The state Department of Natural Resources reported a 24% increase in ATV trail passes, a 100% increase in the number of those buying a fishing license for the first time and an 18% rise in visits to state parks.

“With data, collaboration, and integrity at the forefront, I am immensely proud of the accomplishments achieved through times of shared success and unprecedented challenges," Meaney said in a statement. 

Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers will serve as the department's interim secretary.

“The tourism industry is so grateful for Secretary Meaney’s leadership these past two years and for putting us on strong footing to emerge with a competitive edge on the other side of this pandemic,” Sayers said. “My top priority will be to continue to strategically position Wisconsin tourism to ensure we can bounce back from this tourism recession as quickly as possible.”

Related to this story

