Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney leaving position after two years

After two years at the helm of the state's Department of Tourism, Secretary Sara Meaney will leave her position later this month, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Meaney, who was appointed by Evers in December 2018, will take a career opportunity outside of state government, according to a statement.

Evers described Meaney as "a relentless advocate for the tourism industry even before the pandemic, but especially as it has faced unprecedented challenges this past year."

“Sara has been part of our administration from the very beginning, and we will miss her passion and enthusiasm for travel and all the great things Wisconsin has to offer visitors and folks across our state," Evers said. "I’m incredibly grateful for Sara’s support and service these past two years, and I wish her and her family all the best.”

Meaney, who was one of Evers' first appointments, was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film before joining the governor's cabinet. Despite receiving a unanimous recommendation from the Senate Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism, and Workforce Development more than a year ago, Meaney's appointment was never approved by the full Senate.