Wisconsin tourism industry prepares for tough summer

“Until we can really forecast our revenues for the next couple of years, we need to determine if we want to borrow money because we want to make sure we can pay it back,” she said.

Altered travel plans

Tourism officials anticipate that individuals will still seek out safe traveling options in the coming months — though many are still likely to cancel or completely alter their plans.

An April survey from Longwoods International of 1,000 U.S. adults, results Archer referenced Monday, show 82% of travelers planning trips in the next six months will change their plans because of the coronavirus. Half the respondents said they canceled their trips, but others said they were looking to change their destination to one they could drive to instead of fly to.

That, Archer said, is “good news” for the Madison area.

“We are a regional drive destination and this gives us a lot of hope and promise,” she said, adding the area is likely in “a sweet spot when people start traveling again” given that Madison sits between Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee.