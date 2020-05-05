Wisconsin tourism industry prepares for tough summer

In Madison, tourism industry professionals say the busy season kicks off with the four-decades-old Crazylegs Classic every spring that draws thousands to its scenic course beginning at the state Capitol and ending at Camp Randall Stadium.
But amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the beloved run/walk, like so many other events, was canceled this year. Those working in the tourism industry are left wondering what the damage and path to recovery will be.
The continued uncertainty comes as the industry Monday announced a strong 2019. Last year, tourism’s economic impact reached $22.2 billion statewide, which is at least a 10-year high, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Locally, tourism spending hit $1.4 billion in Dane County, a nearly 3.9% increase over 2018, Destination Madison officials said, and those dollars supported more than 22,600 jobs while contributing to municipal programs through sales and room taxes.
The news, released at the start of National Travel & Tourism Week, is dampened by stark losses during the COVID-19 crisis. Americans have spent $1 billion less on weekly travel this year from mid-March through mid-April compared to the same period last year, per the U.S. Travel Association.
Destination Madison reported a $32.5 million loss in direct spending in the area to date, stemming from 41 canceled conventions and sporting events officials contracted with, gatherings that would have brought over 80,000 visitors to the area, according to figures announced Monday.
“This is a really tough time for everyone,” state Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney said in an April 24 call with industry stakeholders, a recording of which was provided to the Cap Times by an attendee. “The tourism industry was among the first and hardest hit industries in Wisconsin and livelihoods are at stake.”
A strong 2019 and a tough 2020
Though the current pandemic has devastated the state’s tourism industry over the last seven weeks, officials are cautiously celebrating their successes last year, a period that brought 113.2 million visitors to Wisconsin.
The industry also supported 202,217 full-time and part-time jobs, meaning that one out of every 18 jobs in Wisconsin are connected to tourism, per the department.
In Dane County, where tourism spending reached $1.4 billion, visitors spent the most in restaurants, taverns and other dining establishments, hitting $385 million in 2019, Destination Madison President/CEO Deb Archer reported.
Next came lodging at $356 million, she said, followed by retail at $280 million, recreation at $170 million and transportation at $169 million.
But the industry now is struggling, Archer noted, and hotels in particular are “expected to be slow to recover.”
In Dane County from March 13 to April 25, revenue per available room (RevPAR), a hotel performance metric calculated by multiplying daily room rate by occupancy rate, dropped 77% compared to the same period in 2019, she said.
“That’s the revenue that keeps hotels moving,” Archer said. “So that was a catastrophic, catastrophic decline.”
Crisis response
The Department of Tourism has sought to provide some aid to the industry through an expanded grant program — though that effort would only provide limited relief.
Under the Joint Effort Marketing program, which Gov. Tony Evers broadened under an emergency order last month, nonprofit organizations are able to use funding to help promote tourism in their area. Under the expanded criteria, applicants would be able to place advertising in “a time that has traditionally received substantial numbers of tourists in the area,” per the department’s website.
But there’s just over $400,000 remaining in the $1 million program for this fiscal year, Tourism Department spokesman Craig Trost wrote in an email. Applications were due May 1.
Separately, the agency has put in place an expanded cooperative marketing program that allows the department to use dollars to create a match to invest them by regional and local tourism destination organizations.
At the state level, Trost noted that the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill lawmakers approved last month didn’t include Evers’ $5 million marketing proposal.
Meanwhile, convention and visitors bureaus and chambers of commerce are struggling to get by without the room tax revenue that largely funds their operations.
Included among those destination marketing organizations, nonprofit entities that are largely classified as 501(c)(6), is Destination Madison.
It’s unclear exactly how much lost revenue those DMOs across Wisconsin will log, but Meaney in the April 24 call cited a Destinations Wisconsin survey that predicted the figure would be at least $13 million, stemming from the lack of room taxes being collected and a minimum of 383 canceled events.
“That’s a large gap; we’re not making up for that,” she said at the time. “It’s gone.”
For now, Archer said in a separate interview DMOs like Destination Madison across the country “are locked out of (some) federal programs,” though she said she’s hopeful a future iteration of a federal stimulus package could provide “another opportunity” to get relief in key areas.
Those organizations, for example, are not eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program through the federal CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of March. Still, some could apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Community Development Block Grants, the Employee Retention Tax Credit and other assistance, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
Archer said Destination Madison applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program a few weeks ago, the only program the organization is federally eligible for, that would allow officials to receive $10,000 immediately that they wouldn’t have to repay. But she added the rest of the program is “pretty complicated” because it’s a loan.
“Until we can really forecast our revenues for the next couple of years, we need to determine if we want to borrow money because we want to make sure we can pay it back,” she said.
Altered travel plans
Tourism officials anticipate that individuals will still seek out safe traveling options in the coming months — though many are still likely to cancel or completely alter their plans.
An April survey from Longwoods International of 1,000 U.S. adults, results Archer referenced Monday, show 82% of travelers planning trips in the next six months will change their plans because of the coronavirus. Half the respondents said they canceled their trips, but others said they were looking to change their destination to one they could drive to instead of fly to.
That, Archer said, is “good news” for the Madison area.
“We are a regional drive destination and this gives us a lot of hope and promise,” she said, adding the area is likely in “a sweet spot when people start traveling again” given that Madison sits between Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee.
Going forward, Archer said she anticipates seeing leisure travels who want to stay closer to home first, before the business traveler segment comes back. Finally, large group events will return more slowly, she said, “because I think everyone’s waiting to find out what are those protocols or guidelines or expectations in terms of gatherings.”
Meaney, who also cited the Longwoods International data in her April 24 call, said while there’s an anticipated reduction in travel, people are “looking for accessible, affordably getaway options” after sheltering in their homes for the last two months.
“People need things to hope for and plan for and look forward to and travel to Wisconsin can be a piece of that,” she said.
