Wisconsin lawmakers voted Tuesday to accept more than $324 million in settlement funds tied to a multistate lawsuit related to the manufacture and sale of opioids.

The state budget committee voted unanimously to accept the settlement funds, which relate to a multistate lawsuit against two opioid manufacturers and three major pharmacy chains. The lawsuit was brought against the groups claiming they fueled the nation's opioid addiction epidemic.

Wisconsin is expected to receive more than $324.3 million in settlement funds, with 30% of those funds going to the state and the other 70% going to counties.

The funds are the result of settlements with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan and pharmacy chains Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Under the agreement, the companies also will be required to change how they sell and dispense prescription opioids. Teva and Allergan already have agreed to implement strict limitations on marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of opioids.