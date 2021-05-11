Wisconsin to receive $700M less in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds than projected

While preliminary data show the state added 12,900 total non-farm and 11,100 private-sector jobs between February and March of this year, Wisconsin was still down 129,000 non-farm jobs and 98,300 private-sector jobs when comparing this March to last March.

Evers and Baldwin described the reduced funding and the split allocations as "problematic."

"This split and timing does not necessarily reflect the urgency or the level of need that many businesses, families, workers, and community organizations have right now," Baldwin and Evers wrote. "Over the past year, we have been clear that our response to the pandemic must be robust and it must be flexible to meet the specific needs that our state faces."

The governor has sole discretion over the use of federal funds and Evers has vetoed multiple attempts by state Republicans, who control the Legislature, to use those dollars, including a package of 11 bills that would have used those funds to pay down state debt, provide $200 million in assistance for small businesses and provide $500 million for broadband expansion, among other things.

Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the state's budget committee, on Tuesday again called for a meeting with Evers on the use of federal funds.