Wisconsin to pick up portion of cost for National Guard mission following federal cut to spending

Gov. Tony Evers said it will cost the state about $4 million to maintain the Wisconsin National Guard's COVID-19 response efforts following news that the federal government will no longer cover all the costs.
Facing mounting concern from governors across the country, President Donald Trump on Monday extended the National Guard's coronavirus response mission through the remainder of the year, but will only cover up to 75% of the costs for most states, including Wisconsin.
"We will have to expend some state dollars for that," Evers said Tuesday, adding that those funds would likely come out of federal CARES Act dollars. "That was a disappointment, because that's approximately what we would pay if we would have used the state authority."
The White House on Monday issued a memorandum extending the use of the National Guard to respond to the coronavirus pandemic through the end of 2020. The federal government's 100% cost share of state's use of National Guard forces terminates on Aug. 21. For the remainder of the year, the federal cost share will only cover 75% of emergency assistance activities related to the virus in most states.
The memo states that continued cooperation and mutual assistance between the federal government and states remains an important policy, "especially as the United States transitions to a period of increased economic activity and recovery in those areas of the Nation where the threat posed by COVID-19 has been sufficiently mitigated."
Wisconsin's 7-day average of daily positive COVID-19 cases has dipped in recent days, down from 930 on July 26 to 840 on Tuesday. The virus has killed 961 Wisconsinites and infected more than 56,000 people across the state.
Guard members have conducted multiple roles under the COVID-19 response mission, including testing, distribution of personal protective equipment and providing support at self-isolation centers. As of Monday, Wisconsin National Guard members had conducted nearly 318,000 COVID-19 tests across the state.
In the April 7 election, more than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members served as poll workers in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties under the public health emergency Evers declared this spring.
The governor’s office said nearly 1,000 National Guard members may be needed to assist in the statewide Aug. 11 primary.
Meagan Wolfe, the state's chief election's official, said in a Tuesday statement that municipal clerks are short roughly 900 poll workers ahead of next week's primary. WEC reports that 24 poll workers are needed in Dane County communities.
Wolfe said the Wisconsin Elections Commission is working with the Wisconsin National Guard regarding a request for members to serve as poll workers where shortages have been identified.
The Governor’s office has not officially activated the Guard to serve as poll workers.
“We know and appreciate that the National Guard is working on our request, but there is no guarantee they will be able to provide all or even some the personnel clerks need,” Wolfe said in a statement. “We understand the Guard is needed for other critical missions as our state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mask order, schools
Last week, Evers issued a statewide mask order, which drew almost immediate opposition from Republican lawmakers.
The following day, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Republicans in the Senate had the votes to convene and begin the process of striking down the mask order. Despite calls from some GOP members of the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has not signaled that the Assembly will convene. Both chambers need to vote in order to strike down the order.
Evers said such a vote would be "a significant mistake."
"Doing away with this order would set us back and we can’t afford a setback at this time," Evers said.
In addition, some local sheriffs and municipal officials have signaled they will not enforce the order, but Evers likened a mask mandate to traffic laws or rules against smoking inside businesses.
"The majority of people in Wisconsin obey the law without the threat of everyday enforcement," Evers said.
Evers also downplayed comments by some GOP lawmakers including Fitzgerald this week that the governor had plans to block in-person instruction at schools this coming fall.
"I have no secret plan," Evers said, adding that schools will need to make their own determination on whether to hold online courses or in-person classes next month.
Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said having enough testing will be critical as the school year approaches. Do ensure that, DHS has secured additional testing capacity through state suppliers.
"One of the things we are very concerned about as we see this disease escalate across the nation and we see long lines of people across different states waiting or testing, is that other states will want to come and purchase testing that is being created by our Wisconsin labs here," Van Dijk said.
Hand sanitizer warning
DHS and the Wisconsin Poison Control have issued a warning that some hand sanitizers could contain chemicals and alcohols that are dangerous, if not deadly.
In a Tuesday statement, DHS reports that several hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol actually have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or injested.
"Hand sanitizer is great to use when soap and water aren't available, but frequent, thorough handwashing is the best way to prevent spreading viruses like COVID-19," Stephanie Smiley, interim State Health Officer, said in a statement. "If you must use hand sanitizer, be sure to avoid any products on the The Food and Drug Administration's list of hand sanitizers that have been recalled."
