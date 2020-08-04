Wisconsin to pick up portion of cost for National Guard mission following federal cut to spending

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers said it will cost the state about $4 million to maintain the Wisconsin National Guard's COVID-19 response efforts following news that the federal government will no longer cover all the costs.

Facing mounting concern from governors across the country, President Donald Trump on Monday extended the National Guard's coronavirus response mission through the remainder of the year, but will only cover up to 75% of the costs for most states, including Wisconsin.

"We will have to expend some state dollars for that," Evers said Tuesday, adding that those funds would likely come out of federal CARES Act dollars. "That was a disappointment, because that's approximately what we would pay if we would have used the state authority."

The White House on Monday issued a memorandum extending the use of the National Guard to respond to the coronavirus pandemic through the end of 2020. The federal government's 100% cost share of state's use of National Guard forces terminates on Aug. 21. For the remainder of the year, the federal cost share will only cover 75% of emergency assistance activities related to the virus in most states.