Wisconsin to open 71 new community testing sites as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

"In the meantime we continue to conduct planning efforts around how we can continue testing in absence of federal dollars," she said.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will staff the testing sites. Since the pandemic began, the Guard has collected more than 700,000 tests. Van Dijk said efforts continue to add more contact tracers across Wisconsin, who will become all the more critical with the addition of so many testing sites.

"We understand that more testing creates more work for contact tracing," she said.

Wisconsin continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, with 70 of the state's 72 counties reporting "very high" activity levels with regard to infections, according to DHS.

The state reported a record 64 deaths and 5,262 cases Tuesday, the most since the pandemic began, prompting a strong urging from Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials for Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible.

On Thursday, Van Dijk said infections are occurring all across the state in a myriad of different settings, but said small gatherings appear to be a major source of transmission.