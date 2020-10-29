 Skip to main content
Wisconsin to open 71 new community testing sites as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
State officials on Thursday announced a dramatic expansion of the state's network of community testing sites — from three to 74 — as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Wisconsin. 

Wisconsin logged 4,870 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths Thursday, marking nearly 215,000 positive cases and 1,948 total deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health Services.

"We are in a tough spot, Wisconsin," DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on a media call with reporters. "COVID-19 is in every corner of this state, which means we also need the resources to stop its spread in every corner of the state."

The new free testing sites are located in 56 counties and seven tribal nations around the state. The new centers join free testing sites already operating in Dane, Milwaukee and Winnebago counties. A list of the sites can be found at the DHS website.

Testing sites will not be open all week, but rather testing availability ranges from 1-3 days a week to once a month, depending on the site.

The new sites, which are funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars, will remain open through Dec. 10, but Van Dijk said operations could be extended with a second round of COVID-19 funding from the federal government.

"In the meantime we continue to conduct planning efforts around how we can continue testing in absence of federal dollars," she said.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will staff the testing sites. Since the pandemic began, the Guard has collected more than 700,000 tests. Van Dijk said efforts continue to add more contact tracers across Wisconsin, who will become all the more critical with the addition of so many testing sites.

"We understand that more testing creates more work for contact tracing," she said.

Wisconsin continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, with 70 of the state's 72 counties reporting "very high" activity levels with regard to infections, according to DHS.

The state reported a record 64 deaths and 5,262 cases Tuesday, the most since the pandemic began, prompting a strong urging from Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials for Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible.

On Thursday, Van Dijk said infections are occurring all across the state in a myriad of different settings, but said small gatherings appear to be a major source of transmission.

She also urged residents to be mindful that a test is merely a snapshot of a point in time and safety precautions like wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings should be followed at all times, even after testing negative.

"Going to one of our testing sites and getting a negative test is not a ticket to go to the Packers party, or to the bar or to any other large gathering," Van Dijk said. "What that test means is that you're negative right now … the minute you drive out of the testing site and go be exposed to other people, you could be exposed to COVID-19."

