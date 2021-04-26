Wisconsin to keep eight U.S. House seats after latest census

“Overall, the effect of the official 2020 census population counts on congressional apportionment is a shift of seven seats, among 13 states, which is the smallest number of seats shifting among the states in any decade (since 1941),” he added.

With seats in the House capped at 435 among all 50 states, each round of census data is an opportunity to reshuffle representation totals, giving more to areas that had seen a growth in residents in the previous decade compared to slower-growing or declining-population states.

Wisconsin saw a 3.6% increase in its population (to 5.89 million) between 2010 and 2020, a percentage that is in line with the Midwest's 3.1% growth rate. Still, the region is the slowest-growing region of the country, while the national population grew 7.4% over that period.

Despite that growth, census watchers like UW-Milwaukee professor Margo Anderson anticipate the state is on track to lose its eighth House seat in the coming decades.

“It’s about relative population change,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what happens in Wisconsin if in fact population growth is greater someplace else, which is counterintuitive.”