Wisconsin to award record $125M in broadband grants this year; Tony Evers front-loads spending

Wisconsin will hand out a record $125 million this year to help expand access to high-speed internet service, exhausting most of the funds set aside in the current two-year state budget.

Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for re-election this fall, announced Thursday that he would release another $25 million in addition to $100 million previously announced for this year’s round of broadband access grants.

“I promised to work to ensure every Wisconsinite had access to high-quality, high-speed internet, and our State Broadband Expansion Grant Program is one of the fastest and most efficient ways we have to do just that,” Evers said in a statement announcing the additional funding.

The Public Service Commission is expected to choose recipients later this summer from nearly 200 applications seeking more than $495 million in public funding.

With the latest round of awards, the state will have given out some $346.6 million in the nine years since the broadband grant program was launched.

Nearly two thirds of that funding will have been spent in the past two years, including $100 million awarded last year from the roughly $2.5 billion in federal pandemic relief awarded to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I’m proud (that) our work over the last three years is helping provide more than 300,000 homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality internet,” Evers said.

Evers sought $200 million for broadband expansion in his last budget proposal, though Republicans in the Legislature instead approved borrowing $125 million.

By awarding the full amount this year, the state will have about $4 million available for grants next year through the Universal Service Fund, a 30-year-old program to ensure access to essential telecommunications service.

The PSC has estimated it would cost up to $1.4 billion to bring what the Federal Communications Commission considers high-speed internet service (25/3 Mbps) to all residents.

Broadband experts say the market has served most of the densely populated areas where there’s a good return on investment. But in rural areas -- especially the rugged Driftless area and remote North Woods -- there aren’t enough customers to cover the cost of installing cable or building wireless towers.

According to a 2021 report from the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 395,000 Wisconsin residents lack access, though private studies have estimated the actual number could be higher than 600,000.

