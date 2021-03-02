Wisconsin teachers to be focus of 47,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost the state’s allotment for vaccine next week, it will take several weeks before state officials can expect a consistent supply.

"What this represents is the J&J vaccine that was already manufactured and was already in the warehouse,” said Willems Van Dijk. She said it will “more likely be by the end of March to start seeing a regular supply of vaccine.”

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine can be an advantage over Moderna’s and Pfizer’s not only because those receiving it don’t have to schedule a second shot, but also because it is not subject to the same ultra-cold storage requirements. It can be stored in refrigerators rather than freezers, making it more transportable.

Because of those advantages, it’s seen as a good candidate for vaccinating underserved areas, particularly areas where vaccination rates for minority populations have lagged. But officials across the country have expressed concern that the vaccine could become stigmatized because of the perception that the vaccine with the lowest efficacy rate is being reserved for the most challenged populations.

Willems Van Dijk also said the rollout of the state’s vaccine registry has suffered setbacks but still could be online by the end of the week.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, using software from Microsoft, will help match eligible people who want to get vaccinated with providers who are in their area and have available supplies.

