Wisconsin teachers to be focus of 47,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

About a third of Wisconsin educators could get the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.
State health officials on Tuesday announced the state will receive 47,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved by federal regulators for emergency use over the weekend.
Julie Willems Van Dijk, the state’s deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services, said those doses will be “focused on our educator allocation.”
With daycare providers, who are included in the teachers’ eligibility group, the cohort numbers about 160,000. They will receive higher priority than other newly eligible groups, including Medicaid long-term care recipients, some essential workers including grocery store employees, prisoners and other people in congregate living facilities.
As of Tuesday, nearly 1.5 million — or 16% — Wisconsinites had received at least one shot of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, with more than 500,000 fully vaccinated. More than half of people 65 or older have had at least one shot.
Teachers, who became eligible for vaccination on Sunday, and groups representing them have clamored for prioritization as pressure to hold in-person classes mounts.
On Monday, more than 500 Madison School District staff signed a letter to district officials criticizing plans to bring kindergartners back to school next week before they had a chance to get vaccinated. The resumption of in-person kindergarten classes is part of a phased re-entry plan that will also include first and second graders.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has raised concerns over its efficacy rate, which is significantly lower than vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have been in circulation since December. As opposed to about 95% for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 66% effective against moderate infection, but 85% effective against severe infection and 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
"All three of them really have very good protection and there’s really no difference between them when it comes to prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Stephanie Schauer, program manager for DHS’s Division of Public Health Immunization. “That’s the really important piece that we want people to feel reassured about, and ensure that when it comes time for them to be vaccinated that they go ahead and they step up and receive whichever vaccine is available and not shop around.”
While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost the state’s allotment for vaccine next week, it will take several weeks before state officials can expect a consistent supply.
"What this represents is the J&J vaccine that was already manufactured and was already in the warehouse,” said Willems Van Dijk. She said it will “more likely be by the end of March to start seeing a regular supply of vaccine.”
Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine can be an advantage over Moderna’s and Pfizer’s not only because those receiving it don’t have to schedule a second shot, but also because it is not subject to the same ultra-cold storage requirements. It can be stored in refrigerators rather than freezers, making it more transportable.
Because of those advantages, it’s seen as a good candidate for vaccinating underserved areas, particularly areas where vaccination rates for minority populations have lagged. But officials across the country have expressed concern that the vaccine could become stigmatized because of the perception that the vaccine with the lowest efficacy rate is being reserved for the most challenged populations.
Willems Van Dijk also said the rollout of the state’s vaccine registry has suffered setbacks but still could be online by the end of the week.
The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, using software from Microsoft, will help match eligible people who want to get vaccinated with providers who are in their area and have available supplies.