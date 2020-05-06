Wisconsin tax collections take a hit as pandemic continues

While lawmakers and Evers had considered spending some of that anticipated surplus earlier this session, they split over what to do with the money, leaving it largely untouched.

LFB director Bob Lang wrote in his memo Wednesday the projected general fund balance "will undoubtedly decrease," though he cautioned it's difficult to get a handle on what it'll look like because the state's tax filing had been pushed back three months, to July 15.

Regardless, he wrote, there are a possibilities that could mitigate the decline in the state's balance: the 5% decrease in certain state operations; the $2 billion Wisconsin will see under the federal stimulus package, the CARES Act, signed into law in March; and an anticipated $655 million balance in the state's rainy day fund to end this fiscal year, which can be tapped into through legislation.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.