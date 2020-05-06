Wisconsin tax collections take a hit as pandemic continues

Wisconsin's tax collections last month were down $870 million compared to April 2019 as the revenue stream faced an expected drop due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and extended tax filing deadline.
In all, the state collected more than $1.1 billion in taxes last month, according to a report Wednesday from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, figures that come as officials prepare to find ways to try to balance the budget.
Between July 2019, when the current fiscal year began, and the end of April, state tax collections totaled $313 million less than the same period over the previous fiscal year.
Already, Gov. Tony Evers' administration is working to cut state spending by 5%, a decrease that his team said last week would amount to about $70 million and include hiring freezes, limited employee travel and the end to merit raises.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials projected a rosy picture for state revenues and the anticipation the general fund would see a more than $1 billion surplus, setting up Wisconsin for its next budget cycle.
While lawmakers and Evers had considered spending some of that anticipated surplus earlier this session, they split over what to do with the money, leaving it largely untouched.
LFB director Bob Lang wrote in his memo Wednesday the projected general fund balance "will undoubtedly decrease," though he cautioned it's difficult to get a handle on what it'll look like because the state's tax filing had been pushed back three months, to July 15.
Regardless, he wrote, there are a possibilities that could mitigate the decline in the state's balance: the 5% decrease in certain state operations; the $2 billion Wisconsin will see under the federal stimulus package, the CARES Act, signed into law in March; and an anticipated $655 million balance in the state's rainy day fund to end this fiscal year, which can be tapped into through legislation.
