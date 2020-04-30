Wisconsin suspends fees, penalties for missed rent during COVID-19 pandemic

But despite a handful of calls for rent strikes, data show the vast majority of tenants paid rent in April.

Among those living in professionally managed apartments, 91.5% of tenants had paid at least some rent by April 26, according to a survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council. That’s only slightly lower than in April 2019, although the data show a much sharper drop-off in the share of tenants who paid rent during the first week.

In Wisconsin, Mokler said WAA surveys indicate most landlords collected at least 80% of rent due in April.

“While that sounds good, it really is not as that does not always cover all the expenses and loan payments,” Mokler said, adding that landlords may also face losses because they are unable to lease vacant apartments.

Hearing scheduled

Doug Bibby, president of the National Multifamily Housing Council, said it’s encouraging that tenants are still trying to meet their obligations but warned many are using savings or going into debt to do so. The organization is calling on Congress to enact a renter assistance program.