Wisconsin suspends fees, penalties for missed rent during coronavirus emergency

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third month, Wisconsin consumer protection officials have banned late fees and penalties for missed rent payments.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Affairs announced Wednesday that it has approved an emergency rule prohibiting landlords from charging late fees for 90 days after the end of the public health emergency, which is set to expire May 26.

The agency said job losses, layoffs and furloughs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and a statewide stay-home order imposed March 25 have made it “extremely difficult” for many people to pay rent on time.

Gov. Tony Evers in March suspended evictions and foreclosures for 60 days, though neither that order nor the ban on late fees relieves tenants of their financial obligations.

Despite a handful of calls for rent strikes, national data show the vast majority of tenants paid rent in April.

Among those living in professionally managed apartments, 91.5% of tenants had paid at least some rent by April 26, according to a survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council.