Wisconsin suspends fees, penalties for missed rent during coronavirus emergency

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third month, Wisconsin consumer protection officials have banned late fees and penalties for missed rent payments.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Affairs announced Wednesday that it has approved an emergency rule prohibiting landlords from charging late fees for 90 days after the end of the public health emergency, which is set to expire May 26.
The agency said job losses, layoffs and furloughs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and a statewide stay-home order imposed March 25 have made it “extremely difficult” for many people to pay rent on time.
Gov. Tony Evers in March suspended evictions and foreclosures for 60 days, though neither that order nor the ban on late fees relieves tenants of their financial obligations.
Despite a handful of calls for rent strikes, national data show the vast majority of tenants paid rent in April.
Among those living in professionally managed apartments, 91.5% of tenants had paid at least some rent by April 26, according to a survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council.
That’s only slightly lower than in April 2019, although the data show a much sharper dropoff in the share of tenants who paid rent during the first week.
NMHC President Doug Bibby said it’s encouraging that tenants are still trying to meet their obligations but warned many are using savings or going into debt to do so. The organization is calling on Congress to enact a renter assistance program.
Spokesman Colin Dunn said it’s unclear what impact government relief programs, including federal stimulus and unemployment payments, would have on May rent.
“There’s no doubt there are serious challenges,” he said.
DATCP has scheduled a public hearing on the emergency rule for May 21. Comments can also be submitted in writing.
Consumers with questions or issues related to landlord-tenant agreements can contact DATCP’s consumer hotline, 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov.
Dane County residents can also get help through the Tenant Resource Center.
