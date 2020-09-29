Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs two major voting cases

Roughly one month out from the November presidential election, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that could purge around 130,000 people from the voter rolls.
While the Supreme Court isn't expected to make a decision in the case before Election Day, it could still have major implications for elections down the road.
The court also heard another important elections case asking it to provide clarification on whether any voter can determine they are "indefinitely confined" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore be exempt from the state's photo ID requirement for voting.
The case also comes as other major lawsuits threaten to make changes to the administration of the state's elections before Election Day. On Sunday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin's presidential election, meaning ballots will now be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day unless reversed by a court, providing a brief victory to Republican President Donald Trump.
The controversial voter rolls case has worked its way through the court system since late last year, with the Supreme Court deciding to take up the case in June, before liberal-backed Justice Jill Karofsky took her seat on the court in August, reducing the court's conservative majority from 5-2 to 4-3.
With conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn sometimes siding with liberals, there's a chance Hagedorn could form a 4-3 coalition to halt an immediate voter purge. During oral arguments Tuesday, Hagedorn wasn't explicit about where he stood on the case, and generally asked questions about the authority of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be able to purge voters at all, whether immediately, as Republicans want, or several months from now, as Democrats want.
"I’d like to know what the commission thinks its authority is to actually remove people from the rolls, since it seems to still think it still had authority to do that," Hagedorn asked Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who argued on behalf of the Elections Commission.
The case was brought by plaintiffs represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL. Republicans want the Supreme Court to purge voters suspected of moving in order to maintain clean voter rolls. WILL says that the state should keep its voter rolls orderly by removing voters who systems determine may no longer reside at the address indicated on their voter registration.
Democrats are against such a move because the system used to determine registered voters suspected of moving hasn’t always been accurate. They also say it would make it more difficult for their voters to cast ballots. Republicans counter that even if a voter is mistakenly identified as a mover and taken off the rolls, it would not impede his or her right to vote because Wisconsin offers same-day voter registration, which requires ID and proof of residence.
The court’s decision to hear the case on appeal comes after it declined to hear the matter immediately in January. Justices deadlocked on that decision 3-3, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court’s two liberals. Former Justice Daniel Kelly had recused himself from the case.
Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy in December ordered voters suspected of moving to be purged from the rolls, but after the Supreme Court declined to immediately take up the case, his order was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in February, a decision that WILL appealed.
In Tuesday's oral argument, the court's three liberal-backed members largely critiqued WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg's argument of equating the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a "board of election commissioners" that is responsible for maintaining the state's voter list and therefore must deactivate voters who may have moved.
The court's three staunch conservative-backed members largely tore into Kaul, and asked whether municipal clerks would have the authority to deactivate voters if the Elections Commission doesn't.
Lawsuit
WILL filed its lawsuit against the commission last year, alleging it violated state policies related to “movers,” voters who report an official government transaction from an address different than their voter registration address.
