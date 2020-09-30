Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs 2 major voting cases

With conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn sometimes siding with liberals, there’s a chance Hagedorn could join a 4-3 coalition to halt an immediate voter purge. During oral arguments Tuesday, Hagedorn wasn’t explicit about where he stood on the case, and generally asked questions about the authority of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be able to purge voters at all — whether immediately, as Republicans want, or several months from now, as Democrats want.

“I’d like to know what the commission thinks its authority is to actually remove people from the rolls, since it seems to still think it still had authority to do that,” Hagedorn asked Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who argued on behalf of the Elections Commission.

Kaul maintained that the commission was under no duty to treat as reliable the information it received about voters who may have moved. Kaul said the commission’s only responsibility under the multistate Electronic Registration Information Center agreement was to notify flagged voters that they may need to update their address.

WILL attorney Rick Esenberg argued that state law clearly gives the Elections Commission the responsibility to maintain the voter list. When presented with the information about those who had moved, the commission had a duty to remove those who did not respond to its mailing, Esenberg said.