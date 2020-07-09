Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds most lame-duck laws curbing powers of Tony Evers, Josh Kaul

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul by upholding most parts of the laws Republican lawmakers passed in late 2018 to curb their power.
The court, however, struck down a provision of the laws creating more stringent rules for how state agencies develop guidance documents, documents that tell individuals or organizations how to comply with state law.
Thursday's decision, delivered in rulings receiving split support from the seven justices, largely gives a nod — for now, at least — to the Republican Legislature exercising greater authority over the executive branch, currently controlled by Democrats. It's a move some legal experts said will make Wisconsin an outlier in how it treats the separation of powers.
Although the court struck down one provision of the 2018 laws, a majority of the court upheld the parts of the laws that give the Legislature greater oversight authority over Kaul and the Department of Justice; Capitol security matters; and the repeated suspension of administrative rules, rules implemented by the exectuive branch that generally carry the force of law.
The case is the second major lawsuit before the court challenging laws the Republican-controlled Legislature passed in December 2018 to curb the powers of then-governor-elect Tony Evers and attorney general-elect Josh Kaul, both Democrats elected the month before when Republicans lost what had been full control of state government.
The laws survived the first challenge by the League of Women Voters and others who argued they were unconstitutional because Republicans erred in the process they used to call the Legislature back into session to pass them.
This story will be updated.
