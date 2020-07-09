Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds most lame-duck laws curbing powers of Tony Evers, Josh Kaul

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul by upholding most parts of the laws Republican lawmakers passed in late 2018 to curb their power.

The court, however, struck down a provision of the laws creating more stringent rules for how state agencies develop guidance documents, documents that tell individuals or organizations how to comply with state law.

Thursday's decision, delivered in rulings receiving split support from the seven justices, largely gives a nod — for now, at least — to the Republican Legislature exercising greater authority over the executive branch, currently controlled by Democrats. It's a move some legal experts said will make Wisconsin an outlier in how it treats the separation of powers.

Although the court struck down one provision of the 2018 laws, a majority of the court upheld the parts of the laws that give the Legislature greater oversight authority over Kaul and the Department of Justice; Capitol security matters; and the repeated suspension of administrative rules, rules implemented by the exectuive branch that generally carry the force of law.