Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds lame-duck laws stripping power from governor, AG

The decision was delivered in separate writings, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn writing for the majority relating to the powers of the Department of Justice and others.

But portions of the law went unaddressed in the ruling. Though Hagedorn acknowledged while Republicans wanted the entire complaint dismissed, he noted several provisions the unions challenged weren't argued or were barely raised before the court.

"We do not step out of our neutral role to develop or construct arguments for parties; it is up to them to make their case," he wrote, adding the claims could continue over the "ordinary course of litigation on remand" to the Dane County Circuit Court.

Fellow conservative Justice Dan Kelly, who lost his election bid in April, wrote for the majority on the ruling over guidance document provisions -- in particular, overturning provisions setting new regulations on the process including a mandated public hearing and certification by agency heads.

Kelly argued Republicans' move to require the executive branch follow a stipulated procedure before communicating with the public through the issuance of guidance documents "invaded the executive branch's exclusive province to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed.'"