Wisconsin Supreme Court to resume in-person hearings

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers.
STATE OF WISCONSIN
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will begin its new term this month with in-person hearings, the first time it has done so since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The court's oral arguments will begin in the Supreme Court's chambers in the state Capitol building on Sept. 9
The U.S. Supreme Court rules 9-0 in favor of former student-athletes. What’s at stake is extra academic benefits the organization banned.
Oral arguments will be open to the public, and the court is taking a number of safety precautions, such as deep cleaning of the room before and after each oral argument day, anti-viral surface cleaning before and between hearings, and the use of HEPA air purifiers.
At the discretion of individual justices, clear plastic dividers may be installed between justices. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, however, there is no face mask requirement to attend oral arguments.
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, fatigue or loss of sense of smell, are asked to not attend.
The court will hear 10 cases in September, which will also be streamed live on the
WisconsinEye public affairs network.
Thus far during the pandemic, the Supreme Court has heard oral arguments remotely using Zoom.
Juvenile court judge now faces federal child porn charges
A federal grand jury in Madison on Wednesday indicted a now-suspended Milwaukee County judge on two counts of distributing child pornography,
adding to the child pornography possession charges he already faces in Dane County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge Brett Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, who was assigned to the children’s court in Milwaukee County, now faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison on each of the two child pornography distribution charges he faces in U.S. District Court in Madison. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison.
Man arrested for arson in Stoughton laundry fire
A man has been arrested and booked into the
Dane County Jail for allegedly starting a small fire at a laundry in Stoughton over the weekend.
Jonathan M. Reeves, 27, who has no permanent address, was tentatively charged with arson for the fire just after 12 a.m. Sunday at Viking Laundry, 1425 E. Main St. It took about 10 minutes to put out the fire, according to the city's fire department. The police department said Reeves was on the scene and admitted to starting the fire.
Madison police find man on ground in parking lot with gunshot wound
Madison police found a man lying on the ground of an East Side parking lot
Monday night with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot and a man in the parking lot in the 3,000 block of Webb Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Gracia Rodriguez said in a statement.
Complaint: Man cites evil spirits as reason for starting laundromat fire
A Minnesota man who police said admitted to setting a fire at a Stoughton
laundromat last weekend said he did it to rid himself of evil spirits and a government tracking device.
Jonathan M. Reeves, 26, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday with arson. According to a criminal complaint, Reeves was standing near the main entrance of Viking Laundry, 1425 E. Main St., about 12:10 a.m. Sunday as two-foot flames shot out of a vent on the building’s east end.
Attorneys ask to withdraw from double homicide case; client doesn't agree
The attorneys for a man charged with shooting to death the parents of the man’s girlfriend have asked a judge to let them withdraw from the case, citing an attorney-client relationship that is “irreparably broken.”
Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz on Tuesday that they want to withdraw from representing Khari O. Sanford, 19, of Madison. Sanford is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting deaths last year of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Sun Prairie
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the
man and woman who were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Sun Prairie home last week.
Jan V. Hyatt, 37, and Chad A. Rury, 35, both of Sun Prairie, were found dead after Sun Prairie police responded to a welfare check at the home at 370 S. Legacy Way about 5:45 p.m. May 5.
Beltline shooting that injured teen brings reckless endangerment, illegal gun possession charges
The victims of a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting last week on the Beltline told police the incident began as a case of apparent road rage before the driver of
another car fired shots that struck one of the teens, according to court documents filed Thursday.
A criminal complaint charged JB Richmond Jr., 26, of Middleton, with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of firearm possession by a felon for the incident that happened in the east lanes of the Beltline during the afternoon of May 6.
Attorneys allowed to withdraw from double homicide case; new counsel to be appointed
The attorneys for a man accused of shooting a Madison doctor and her
husband to death last year were allowed to withdraw from the man’s case after a brief hearing Friday.
Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that a conflict had come up in their representation of Khari O. Sanford, 19, of Madison, who is charged in the March 30, 2020, fatal shooting of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.
