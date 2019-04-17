The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the city of Whitehall improperly annexed land for a proposed sand mine but sidestepped larger questions about the legality of such “balloon on a string” takings.
In 2015, the Trempealaeu County city annexed a 1,248-acre chunk of land in the town of Lincoln that was targeted for development by Whitehall Sand and Rail, which sought to operate a frac sand mine within city limits.
The town challenged the annexation in court based on the shape, a narrow and irregular section of land extending more than five miles to the northwest, as well as on procedural grounds: the petition for “annexation by unanimous approval” lacked one signature.
After losing in circuit court and a court of appeals, the town asked the Supreme Court to consider whether the annexed property could be considered contiguous under the state’s “rule of reason” doctrine and whether the city -- by acting with a business that did not own the land -- was a “controlling influence.”
The court determined the missing signature invalidated the petition and sent the case back to the circuit court, declining to address the substance of the other arguments.
On the issue of signatures, the court ruled, state law is unambiguous. In the unanimous decision, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote, “‘unanimous’ means ‘unanimous.’”
Trempealeau County, with rich silica sand resources, has seen eight such annexations over the past decade as mine owners sought to evade county regulations, which don’t apply within city limits.
The city of Blair has wings sprouting to the northeast and northwest. The city of Independence more than doubled its area by
Independence and Whitehall -- traditional school rivals -- now share a roughly 50-yard border where finger-shaped parcels meet.
The issue, however, is statewide, said Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association, which argues that irregular-shaped annexations violate the intent of the law and lead to all kinds of problems.
Koles said it’s inefficient to deliver city services like sewer and water as well as police protection so far from the traditional city limits, and it disenfranchises town citizens who find themselves surrounded by another jurisdiction.
“Who do those people around that city that is four, five, six miles away vote for? Who do they call?” Koles said. “You don’t vote for the people who control the city.”
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, along with the state Realtors and builders associations, urged the court to narrow the limitations on when towns can challenge such annexations.
“Because Wisconsin’s annexation laws are designed to protect the rights of all property owners with respect to their desire to be annexed, irregular annexation configurations often result,” the groups argued. “Without the ability to annex land efficiently and cost effectively to meet the demands of prospective businesses and employers, Wisconsin cities and villages will be unable to expand their boundaries to compete nationally and internationally for new jobs and economic development.”
Meanwhile, Whitehall Sand and Rail has not received any permits to construct a mine, and state records show the company was dissolved in 2016.
“To be honest I don’t know if they even exist anymore,” said Whitehall Mayor Jeff Hauser. “I don’t even know who’s running that show if there’s a show to run.”