Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit filed by conservatives
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit filed by conservatives

Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers. 

 STATE OF WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to accept a redistricting case filed by conservatives just a day after a federal court established a timeline for a trial in another case challenging Wisconsin's political maps brought by Democrats. 

The case the Supreme Court accepted was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in August and, like the Democratic lawsuit, argues the state's current political maps, adopted in 2011, are unconstitutional and courts should establish a plan to draw new lines because the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will not be able to agree.

The Census Bureau released its data for 2020, and the findings show a diversifying nation with a migration pattern that will greatly affect its politics going forward. Poppy MacDonald, the president of non-profit data organization USAFacts, joined Cheddar to break down what the shifts mean in terms of congressional seats for states and the first time decline in the white population since 1790. "What we're seeing is we're becoming more diverse as a country, and we're also seeing a migration of population, more people going to the South and more people going to the West in terms of where they're moving," MacDonald said.

If the Legislature and governor can’t agree on new maps, the WILL lawsuit asks the court make “the least number of changes to the existing maps as are necessary.”

This story will be updated.

Looking back a decade later, 10 stories about Act 10

The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering of cabinet members of plans to unilaterally roll back the power of public sector unions in the state. He "dropped the bomb," as Walker would describe it afterward, four days later.

The audacious proposal, to be known forever after as Act 10, required public employees to pay more for pension and health insurance benefits, but also banned most subjects of collective bargaining and placed obstacles to maintaining union membership.

The proposal laid bare the state's deep, at times intensely personal, political divisions as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Capitol. The month-long, round-the-clock occupation drew international attention, but failed to stop the bill.

A decade later, the aftershocks of one of the biggest political earthquakes in Wisconsin history continue to be felt. Taxes have been held in check, and state finances have improved. But public unions are vastly diminished and the state is more politically divided than ever.

Here are 10 stories from people who experienced the historic events firsthand.

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Former Sen. Mark Miller and Rep. Peter Barca tried to slow down passage of the legislation to force a compromise.

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A decade later, former Gov. Scott Walker said he views Act 10 as one of the best things he's done for the state.

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Susan Cohen wondered if the Capitol dome would come crumbling down from the cacophonous vibrations during the Act 10 protests.

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Dale Schultz believes the state's ability to solve people's problems was greatly diminished by Act 10.

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Longtime Madison Teachers Inc. leader John Matthews explains why collective bargaining still matters.

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Charles Tubbs said his mission was communicating with protesters and voluntary compliance.

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

During the peak of the Act 10 protests, Ian's Pizza was delivering 1,200 pizzas a day to protesters. 

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Joan Ballweg saw the recall elections that resulted from Act 10 as the people getting a chance to have their say.

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Michele Ritt remembered her son Josef Rademacher wearing a hole in the soles of his snow boots during the protests.

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Jason Stein was amazed to find himself in the midst of the No. 2 story on the New York Times home page.

