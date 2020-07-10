Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down three of Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes

Governors have long used their sweeping authority to rewrite parts of legislation containing appropriations. But it wasn't until more than two decades ago when the Supreme Court issued its "first real limitation of the partial veto power in Wisconsin case law," the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau found, other than instances where an executive had tried to partially veto a bill that didn't appropriate funding.

But ultimately the court in a 5-2 decision found just one of Evers' partial vetoes from last July targeted by the lawsuit — a move that increased vehicle fees for owners of heavier trucks over those with lighter ones — was constitutional.

Separately, justices determined a veto that broadened what was proposed as a $3 million grant program to replace school buses with energy-efficient models was unconstitutional (5-2 decision). Evers removed the condition that the funding be used only for buses and instructed the Department of Administration to allocate up to $10 million for electric vehicle charging stations.

The other partial vetoes overturned Friday altered the definition of "vapor product," thus creating new taxes and regulations on them (4-3 decision); and lifted restrictions on how $75 million in transportation funding could be spent (5-2 decision).

Previous governors have used their veto authority in a manner similar to Evers.

Wisconsin governors hold the country's most powerful partial veto authority on spending measures, but aren't able to use the veto pen to create new words by striking out individual letters, and they can’t craft new sentences by combining parts of two or more lines in legislation. Both limitations were imposed after voters approved previous constitutional amendments to limit governors’ authority in that arena.

The case reached the Supreme Court after justices in October decided to take it directly, rather than ordering the group to first go through the lower courts in typical fashion.

In all, Evers issued 78 partial vetoes to the more than $80 billion budget. But one decision heavily derided by Republicans — Evers using his power to increase per-pupil spending by $87 million over the next two years — was not included in the lawsuit.

GOP lawmakers targeted that action in a proposed constitutional amendment, which aimed to bar Wisconsin governors from using their veto powers to raise spending levels over what lawmakers approved in the biennial budget and other appropriations bills.

That effort cleared the Senate last fall but wasn't taken up on the Assembly floor. Still, Assembly Republicans have separately and repeatedly sought to override a number of Evers' budget vetoes, though each effort failed because the party lacked the two-thirds majority required to do so.

Also on Friday, the court declined to rule on a challenge to two budget vetoes issued by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in 2017. The court argued the suit was filed too late.

"Given the reliance interests at stake and the need for stability and certainty in the enactment of state budget bills, we exercise our discretion to apply laches based on the facts of this case," conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority.