Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay at home order

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said it's extremely unlikely that the economy will immediately reopen, but rather, he anticipates that GOP leaders and Democratic Evers will have to come back to the table to coordinate a plan.

However, bipartisan agreements regarding the state's COVID-19 response have been few and far between since the pandemic began.

“I think that’s the challenge that we have, is we’re now going to have to start negotiating cold, which is going to be a more challenging process," Vos said.

On Wednesday, Vos said his preference would be a statewide reopening, but said he also would consider a more regional reopening, based on metrics such as positive case numbers and hospital capacities. Last week, Vos said a regional reopening was the most appropriate response, rather than Evers’ statewide approach.

During a Friday media call, Evers didn't offer much insight into how quickly it would take negotiate with Republican lawmakers, who have been pushing for a regional approach to reopening the state, rather than continue with Evers’ statewide order.

"There are such a multiple of issues out there that (the Supreme Court is) deciding, including another case, so that it’s impossible at this point in time to say," Evers said.