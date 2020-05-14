Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order; Dane County institutes local order

“We want to let the people of Dane County know that, as far as the guidelines, when you wake up tomorrow it’s going to be the same as when you woke up this morning,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said at a press conference hours after the ruling.

While the court nixed the state order, Madison Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said rule-making authority is granted to local public health officials by a separate state statute.

Evers and Republicans could come up with new statewide rules through the administrative rules process or via new laws. However, the two sides haven’t been able to reach bipartisan agreement regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in recent weeks.

Evers would get to sign off on the rules, but then a Republican committee would have the final say on whether they get implemented. If either party doesn’t approve, the process could start all over again.

Passing new laws could be much faster than using the state’s emergency administrative rules process, which Evers’ chief legal counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen, said could take more than two weeks.