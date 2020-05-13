Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Evers' stay at home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' administration's extended "safer at home" directive that canceled in-person K-12 schooling this academic year and kept "nonessential" businesses closed until the last week of May.
The court, in a 4-3 ruling released Wednesday effective immediately, found the order issued by the state's top health official exceeded her authority and that she needed legislative oversight to implement the language in the first place.
The order rolling back statewide measures that officials say are crucial to protecting public health and safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic is the first successful challenge of its kind nationally.
But it also means that local government workers are likely to put in place their own restrictions across Wisconsin, creating a patchwork of regulations where bars, restaurants and other establishments are able to operate in one city or county but not a neighboring one.
Already Wednesday evening, Madison and Dane County health officials announced they are implementing most parts of the extended stay at home order, keeping area schools closed and allowing only essential travel for residents.
Siding with the Republicans that brought the lawsuit last month, most of the court's conservative justices argued a state agency is unable to "confer on itself the power to dictate the lives of law-abiding individuals as comprehensively as the order does without reaching beyond the executive branch's authority."
The GOP Legislature initially argued that justices should grant an injunction preventing enforcement of the extension to buy time for Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to work with the Legislature through the emergency rule process to craft an alternative.
But the court in its ruling noted because over two weeks passed since it began considering the case, "we trust the Legislature and Palm have placed the interests of the people of Wisconsin first and have been working together in good faith to establish a lawful rule that addresses COVID-19 ..."
"People, businesses and other institutions need to know how to proceed and what is expected of them," the majority opinion continued. "Therefore, we place the responsibility for this future law-making with the Legislature and DHS where it belongs."
Ruling against the directive were four of the court's five conservative justices: Pat Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly and Annette Ziegler.
Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined liberal colleagues Rebecca Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley in dissenting. Hagedorn's dissent argued the majority's decision "is not grounded in the law."
Hagedorn argued the Legislature failed to identify any harm to itself under the extended order, adding the body lacks standing to bring the claim and concluding "it should be dismissed."
"The judiciary must never cast aside our laws or the constitution itself in the name of liberty," he wrote. "The rule of law, and therefore the true liberty of the people, is threatened no less by a tyrannical judiciary than by a tyrannical executive or legislature."
While other states have seen legal challenges to stay-at-home orders, including Michigan, California, Kentucky and Illinois, national media reports show none have prevailed.
The Republican Legislature's lawsuit came after Evers' administration extended the so-called "safer at home" order from April 24 to May 26. In the intervening weeks, the state has been working to "turn the dial," in Evers' words, to gradually reopen certain businesses.
This week, retailers across Wisconsin were allowed to operate with up to five customers at a time inside a standalone or strip mall-based store with entrances outside. That order also gave drive-in movie theaters the go-ahead to operate.
Palm, who has been leading the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis, was appointed to serve in the role more than a year ago, but the Wisconsin Senate has yet to confirm her, the final step in making her appointment permanent.
Madison, Dane County adopt stay at home language
An hour after the court ruling, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced officials would be enforcing the "safer at home" order previously in place at the state level.
"We are disappointed in the ruling, as the Safer at Home order has substantially slowed the increase of COVID-19 cases in Dane County," officials said in a release.
Most parts of the order are being enforced locally, effective immediately, officials said.
The release noted local health officials are still relying on criteria listed under Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" program setting certain benchmarks to reopening the state, including more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.
"It is critical to continue following Safer at Home right now to keep Dane County residents healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed," the release said.
