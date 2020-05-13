Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Evers' stay at home order

Palm, who has been leading the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis, was appointed to serve in the role more than a year ago, but the Wisconsin Senate has yet to confirm her, the final step in making her appointment permanent.

Madison, Dane County adopt stay at home language

An hour after the court ruling, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced officials would be enforcing the "safer at home" order previously in place at the state level.

"We are disappointed in the ruling, as the Safer at Home order has substantially slowed the increase of COVID-19 cases in Dane County," officials said in a release.

Most parts of the order are being enforced locally, effective immediately, officials said.

The release noted local health officials are still relying on criteria listed under Evers' "Badger Bounce Back" program setting certain benchmarks to reopening the state, including more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.

"It is critical to continue following Safer at Home right now to keep Dane County residents healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed," the release said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.