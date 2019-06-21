The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a major ruling on Friday sided with the GOP-controlled Legislature in upholding laws that curb the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The ruling from the court's 4-member conservative majority is a significant win for Republicans, who passed the controversial laws shortly after Republican Gov. Scott Walker's statewide defeat but before his Democratic successor took office. The decision could have heavy influence on the balance of power between branches of state government.
It also closes the books on one of a handful of significant cases challenging the constitutionality of the laws on several fronts. The position of the court comes as no surprise after conservative justices more than a month ago pummeled the attorneys challenging the GOP-authored legislation that gained nationwide attention and prompted waves of protesters who argued it was undemocratic.
The ruling drew early praise from GOP leaders, who called it a "common sense decision."
"The Court upheld a previously non-controversial legislative practice used by both parties for decades to enact some of the most important laws in the state," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in a joint statement. "This lawsuit, pursued by special interests and Governor Evers, has led to an unnecessary waste of taxpayer resources. We urge the governor to work with the Legislature instead of pursuing his political agenda through the courts."
The case challenging the laws was brought by the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and other liberal groups. Rulings from lower courts on the laws threw state government into disarray for much of the Evers administration.
Evers is named as a defendant in the case, but sided with the League. The Republican-controlled state Legislature intervened as a defendant-appellant.
The governor in a statement Friday morning called the 4-3 decision "disappointing" and "all too predictable."
Specifically, the laws Republicans passed during a so-called extraordinary session of the Legislature in December limit Attorney General Josh Kaul’s ability to control the state’s participation in lawsuits, target Evers’ power to run the state’s economic-development agency and limit early voting hours.
The case focuses on the legitimacy of the extraordinary session Republicans convened to pass their controversial legislation. The plaintiffs argued the laws passed in extraordinary session were unconstitutional because such sessions of the Legislature are not specifically sanctioned by law or the state Constitution.
"The state constitution is clear," Evers said in his statement. "It limits when the legislature can meet to pass laws. Our framers knew that no good comes from lawmakers rushing laws through at the last minute without public scrutiny. This was an attack on the will of the people, our democracy, and our system of government."
The Republican Legislature, however, argued the extraordinary session is lawful, in part because the Legislature is in continuous session and does not need outside permission to call an extraordinary session.
Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for the Legislature, previously said that if courts ruled in favor of the challengers, it could call decades’ worth of other laws adopted in past extraordinary sessions into question, creating a “rolling disaster.”
In its ruling on Friday, the court sided with the Legislature's argument, adding that the state constitution and statutes give the Legislature "the discretion to construct its work schedule, including preserving times for it to meet in an extraordinary session."
"The Wisconsin Constitution mandates that the Legislature meet 'at such time as shall be provided by law,'" wrote Justice Rebecca Bradley for the majority. "The Legislature did so."
The high court took the case in April after the League requested it to, circumventing a state appeals court.
Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess in March had agreed with the challengers and blocked enforcement of the laws, allowing Evers to rescind 15 Walker board appointments the Senate had confirmed during the lame-duck session. The Supreme Court later restored the 15 Walker appointments.
The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in a separate case challenging the lame-duck laws on separation of powers grounds.
This story will be updated.