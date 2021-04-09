Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Democrats, rules thousands of movers don't need to be purged from rolls

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday handed Democrats in the state a victory, ruling that the state does not need to purge from the voter rolls around 70,000 people identified in 2019 as potentially having moved.
The controversial voter rolls case has worked its way through the court system since late last year, with the Supreme Court deciding to take it up in June.
The court ruled 5-2 to side with a court of appeals decision to not require removing the voters from the rolls.
The case was brought by plaintiffs represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL). Republicans wanted the Supreme Court to purge voters suspected of moving in order to maintain clean voter rolls. WILL argued that the state should keep its voter rolls orderly by removing voters who may no longer reside at the addresses indicated on their voter registrations.
The state argued the Wisconsin Elections Commission was under no duty to treat as reliable the information it received about voters who may have moved.
More than 232,000 voters were initially identified in 2019 as potentially having moved. The Wisconsin Elections Commission wanted to wait until after the presidential election before removing anyone because of inaccuracies found while previously attempting to identify voters who may have moved.
Nearly 17,000 people on the list had not moved and registered at their same address, more than 7% of the total, a commission report showed.
Republicans had pushed for the state to deactivate voter registrations for everyone on the list who did not respond within 30 days to a postcard notifying them they had been flagged as potentially moving.
A post-election report compiled by the WEC found the number of voters initially identified as possibly having moved in Wisconsin shrunk by two-thirds before the November presidential election, and none of the people still on the list cast ballots in 2020, the state Elections Commission reported Wednesday.
WILL filed its lawsuit against the commission in 2019, alleging it violated state policies related to “movers,” voters who report an official government transaction from an address different than their voter registration address.
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait as long as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.
Voters suspected of moving have continued to update their addresses with the state, lowering the total number of people who haven’t responded to the mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
WILL argued the law makes clear that the registrations of voters who didn’t respond to the commission’s mailing within a month should be purged from the rolls. But the commission, through the state Department of Justice, argues the law doesn’t apply to the commission, but rather to municipal clerks and the Milwaukee Election Commission.
This story will be updated.