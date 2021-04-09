Wisconsin Supreme Court rules voters who may have moved don't need to be purged

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled the state does not need to purge from the voter rolls around 70,000 people identified in 2019 as potentially having moved — a win for Democrats who vigorously opposed the move pushed by Republicans.

The controversial voter rolls case has worked its way through the court system since late 2019, with the Supreme Court deciding to take it up in June.

The court ruled 5-2 to side with a court of appeals decision to not require that the Wisconsin Elections Commission remove the voters from the rolls. Conservative Justices Brian Hagedorn and Patience Roggensack, and liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky joined to form a majority.

In doing so, they reversed an Ozaukee County circuit court judge's 2019 ruling ordering the WEC, which helps oversee elections in the state, to deactivate thousands of registered voters who were flagged by a nationwide database as potentially having moved. The Supreme Court ordered the case dismissed.

Hagedorn, who wrote the majority opinion, said Wisconsin law gives local election officials, not the state commission, the ability to change a voter's registration status and chided the plaintiff in the suit for bringing legal arguments he said ran counter to a plain reading of the law.