Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask requirement unlawful

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled Gov. Tony Evers acted unlawfully when he issued multiple pandemic emergency orders — including face mask requirements — handing Gov. Tony Evers a significant setback in his ability to impose COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The order means the governor will be barred from extending the state's current COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate, which are set to expire on April 5, unless the Republican-controlled Legislature votes to extend it. Otherwise, it will continue to be up to local governments, such as cities and counties, to impose their own virus restrictions.

The court's 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, with conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the conservative majority, follows a pattern of skepticism the state's highest court has exhibited toward the governor's mitigation efforts since the pandemic began.

Since the start of the outbreak, Evers has issued three public health emergencies and a series of related orders. The case asked the court to strike down two of the governor’s most recent executive orders, which could affect not only the state’s face mask requirement but a future governor’s ability to address emergency situations without buy-in from the Legislature.