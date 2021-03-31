 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask requirement unlawful
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask requirement unlawful

Wisconsin Supreme Court entrance in Capitol Building

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol. 

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled Gov. Tony Evers acted unlawfully when he issued multiple pandemic emergency orders — including face mask requirements — handing Gov. Tony Evers a significant setback in his ability to impose COVID-19 mitigation efforts. 

The order means the governor will be barred from extending the state's current COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate, which are set to expire on April 5, unless the Republican-controlled Legislature votes to extend it. Otherwise, it will continue to be up to local governments, such as cities and counties, to impose their own virus restrictions. 

The court's 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, with conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the conservative majority, follows a pattern of skepticism the state's highest court has exhibited toward the governor's mitigation efforts since the pandemic began. 

Since the start of the outbreak, Evers has issued three public health emergencies and a series of related orders. The case asked the court to strike down two of the governor’s most recent executive orders, which could affect not only the state’s face mask requirement but a future governor’s ability to address emergency situations without buy-in from the Legislature.

The case also challenged Evers' limits on public gatherings and capacity restrictions in bars, restaurants and stores. However, those limits are no longer in effect after an appeals court put them on hold. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case, so there are no statewide capacity limits but there may be local restrictions in place.

The case was brought by major Republican donor Jere Fabick, who has given more than $350,000 to Republican or conservative candidates in Wisconsin between 1994 and the middle of 2020, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. In 2016, Fabick gave $20,000 to conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. Fabick is a board member and policy adviser for The Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank and also the president of a multi-state Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer.

Fabick argued that Evers’ second and third state of emergency declarations and the related emergency orders go beyond the governor’s short-term emergency authority.

Wisconsin law limits public health emergencies to 60 days, although the Legislature can extend them. Evers has issued new health emergencies, reasoning that the challenges caused by the pandemic have changed since March.

Fabick argued because the circumstance necessitating the public health emergencies — the COVID-19 pandemic — remains the same, Evers has impermissibly extended the state of emergency well beyond the 60 days permitted by the law.
 
The governor has questioned whether Fabick could bring such a challenge to the Supreme Court based on the grounds it was a political dispute, and further argued that state law does in fact allow governors to declare multiple states of emergency based on different occurences stemming from the same underlying cause, such as a pandemic. 

