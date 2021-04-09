Wisconsin Supreme Court rules thousands of 'movers' to remain on voter rolls

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn and Chief Justice Pat Roggensack joined the court's liberal minority in agreeing there's "no credible argument" that state law gives the responsibility of updating the rolls based on the "movers" list to WEC.

But the bench's two other conservative justices, led by Rebecca Bradley, countered the decision "relieves WEC of its statutory obligations" and "leaves the administration of Wisconsin election law in flux."

The debate over the topic dates back to fall 2019, when commissioners sent mailers to the around 230,000 individuals who were identified as having potentially moved.

Rather than automatically purging them from the voter list if they didn't respond to the mailing within a month, the commission agreed to keep them on an active list until after the April 2021 election. That decision came after past issues in which some individuals were misidentified as having moved and erroneously removed from the rolls.