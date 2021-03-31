Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Evers' repeated mask mandates exceeded his authority

Liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley agreed in her dissent, which was joined by Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, writing that while COVID "may be the underlying cause of the conditions that" spurred the public health orders, the "conditions that the pandemic caused" are what each is based on.

"It makes no sense to hamstring a governor's ability to meet the emergencies faced by the people of Wisconsin by limiting emergency power to only one underlying cause—regardless of whom is governor," she wrote.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, ahead of the decision's release, Evers he hadn't at that time made a decision about extending the mask mandate past April 5, when it's set to expire, saying it would depend on whether he retained the authority to do so and what public health experts thought.