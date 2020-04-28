Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects union attempt to defend stay at home order

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The unions, which represent teachers, health care and transit workers, said Evers' "safer at home" order protects them by preventing the spread of COVID-19 at schools, keeping hospitals from overflowing and ensuring health care workers get personal protective equipment. If the court revokes the order, as Republicans want, they said they fear infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths from the respiratory disease will increase and the economy will be threatened even further.

"The outcome of this case will intimately affect all of the union members and the people they care for and love: they will literally remain healthy, get sick or die, depending in large part on how this court rules," their attorney, Tamara Packard, wrote in a filing.

The Republican-controlled Legislature last Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to suspend Evers' order following outcry that it went too far. The order, issued by state health secretary Andrea Palm, took effect March 25; earlier this month, Evers extended it until May 26. The order shut down huge swaths of Wisconsin's economy and caused the state unemployment rate to skyrocket, with officials estimating it could reach 27%.

Attorneys for the Legislature said the state will be irreparably harmed if the order persists, is arbitrary and capricious and exceeds the administration’s authority.