Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects union attempt to defend stay at home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court swiftly rejected an attempt by employee unions to defend Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order.
On Tuesday, four unions filed a motion to intervene as parties in a lawsuit the Republican Legislature brought last Tuesday to suspend the governor's stay at home order. Doing so would have allowed the unions' arguments defending Evers' order to be heard in court.
But the conservative dominated court, just hours after the unions submitted their filings, unanimously dismissed their request without providing an explanation. The court's action could indicate trouble ahead for Evers' stay at home order, especially since it has previously sided against Evers in other high profile cases. Most recently, they struck down Evers' order delaying the April 7 election due to COVID-19.
The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 are the unions who sought to intervene.
In their motion to join the case, the union's attorney's argued the Legislature does not have the constitutional authority to be a party in the case and that the request doesn't otherwise meet the Supreme Court's criteria for it to take up the case.
The unions, which represent teachers, health care and transit workers, said Evers' "safer at home" order protects them by preventing the spread of COVID-19 at schools, keeping hospitals from overflowing and ensuring health care workers get personal protective equipment. If the court revokes the order, as Republicans want, they said they fear infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths from the respiratory disease will increase and the economy will be threatened even further.
"The outcome of this case will intimately affect all of the union members and the people they care for and love: they will literally remain healthy, get sick or die, depending in large part on how this court rules," their attorney, Tamara Packard, wrote in a filing.
The Republican-controlled Legislature last Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to suspend Evers' order following outcry that it went too far. The order, issued by state health secretary Andrea Palm, took effect March 25; earlier this month, Evers extended it until May 26. The order shut down huge swaths of Wisconsin's economy and caused the state unemployment rate to skyrocket, with officials estimating it could reach 27%.
Attorneys for the Legislature said the state will be irreparably harmed if the order persists, is arbitrary and capricious and exceeds the administration’s authority.
Republicans may have success in the conservative-majority high court, which struck down Evers’ order to delay the April 7 election on the eve of the vote.
Facing growing pressure from Republicans to loosen restrictions on businesses, Evers has outlined criteria to reopen the state, including a two-week decline in state cases, more testing, expanded contact tracing and more protective equipment.
Under the plan, the state will begin reopening businesses after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests.
The guidelines mostly align with those the Trump administration unveiled last week, but Republicans say Evers has a more restrictive set of criteria for moving to less restrictive conditions.
Attorneys for the unions expect a decision from the court by early next week.
